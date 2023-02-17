After 15 years of searching, Becker County woodcarver finds log to tell 'Gnome's Way of Life'

DETROIT LAKES — Dave Shepard was visiting his son-in-law when he saw a basswood tree on the ground. He had been searching for the tree for almost 15 years.

“I tipped it up, looked it over and told him it was coming home with me,” the Detroit Lakes resident recalled.

While some may have seen mulch, and others quick-burning firewood, Shepard saw a picture book.

“It was about 15 years ago when I came across a woodcarver’s magazine,” he said. “It had a storybook (made from a log). I always wanted to do that, so I set aside the plans. After I finally found the wood, it took another year to find the magazine again.”

Dave Shepard with his finished book he made out of a log. He brought his creation to the Detroit Lakes wood carving group to show his fellow carvers. Also pictured are (from right) Bob Kotaska and Dale Wavra. All three men are Detroit Lakes residents. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Taking time to relocate the magazine was OK, as the wood had to dry out properly to ensure it wouldn’t crack during the cutting and carving process. When the stars aligned and Shepard took the dried log and blueprints to his workbench, he said the first step was removing the bark and sanding the bare spot where the binding would go. Then came the part that made him hold his breath and his hands shake — he had to cut the log into several slats.

“I was nervous as hell,” he admitted, adding a little hiccup could’ve botched the entire project. “I measured a half-dozen times before I started cutting.”

With a dash of luck and years of practice working with wood, the slats were cut and ready for the pages to be designed. He took the blueprints from the old magazine and transferred them onto the wood slats. He used a scroll saw to cut the characters and objects and wood carving tools to imprint the fine details. He then grabbed a woodburner and wrote (freehanded) the story of a “Gnome’s Way of Life” on the bottom of the page.

After weeks of daily dedication to the project, Shepard was ready to bind the book together. He placed glue on the bare, sanded part of the log and bound it together with a thin piece of leather.

As he showed the finished project to his fellow wood carvers, he received compliments with a side of ribbing. Shepard is one of several area residents that whittle wood every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. in the basement of the Historic Holmes Theatre.

Robert Collins was noted to be the carver at the table with the longest tenure. The Detroit Lakes resident nodded and acknowledged he joined the hobby “way back when.”

Val Ringwelski began carving almost two years ago after serendipitously finding the local wood carving group. He has become a regular member since and encouraged others that enjoy the hobby, or are interested in learning about it, to stop by the Historic Holmes Theatre on any given Tuesday between 1-4 p.m. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“I enjoy it because I get to know different people,” Collins said, adding the carving group has been around for several years. “Carving, I found it to be addictive. Not everything is good when it’s done; sometimes people tell me I should take up something else.”

“We call that designer firewood,” Dale Wavra volleyed.

Wavra joined the group a few years ago after being invited by Val Ringwelski. Both men said the group was welcoming, easygoing and fun.

“All you need is a block of wood and a basic knife,” Ringwelski said. “Anyone and any age can join us. It’s more BS-ing than anything; carving comes second.”