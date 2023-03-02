Detroit Lakes School Board approves $61,650 contract with ICS for deferred maintenance plan

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes School Board approved a $61,650 contract with ICS Consulting during its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

The one-year contract is to be paid through long-term facility maintenance funds.

The work done by ICS will include a districtwide analysis of deficiencies to be addressed in the long-term facility maintenance plan, as well as software to review and track progress. The work also includes providing the district with required documentation for long-term facility maintenance that is to be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education.

The long-term facilities maintenance plan includes everything from parking lots to sidewalks, building interiors and exteriors, and more.

The contract can be terminated with a 30-day written notice if either party fails to adhere to duties outlined in the contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the district would like to continue the utilization of the software, ICS and the district will negotiate an annual subscription rate,” the contract states.

It was noted additional contracts may cost between $10,000 and $12,000 annually.

School board approves utilizing e-learning in place of snow makeup days

During a working session on Monday, Feb. 13, the school board discussed allowing e-learning in place of snow makeup days during the next school year. Each board member expressed their thoughts on the matter, with the majority in favor. However, no matters can be brought to a vote during a working session, so the topic was brought before the board during the regular monthly meeting.

The motion to allow up to three e-learning days in place of snow makeup days passed 4-1. Board Chair John Steffl opposed the motion and board member Jennifer Pedersen was not present.

