Heartland Trail may soon have a trailhead location in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — A Heartland Trail trailhead is being planned on city-owned property between U.S. Highway 10 and East Shore Drive in Detroit Lakes.

During the city's Park Board meeting on Wednesday, May 3, Detroit Lakes City Administrator Kelcey Klemm reviewed the concept for the trailhead. He said it may include a shelter or two, kiosk with a city map, bicycle fixing station, water fill station, garbage bin and porta-potty bathrooms. There is also a plan to install electric vehicle power stations, as well plug-in outlets for electric bicycles.

A Heartland Trail trailhead is being planned on city-owned property between U.S. Highway 10 and East Shore Drive, near the highway underpass tunnel in Detroit Lakes. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Grant funding may help realize the plans for the trailhead. Klemm informed the Park Board he was applying for a grant and was hopeful the funds would cover at least half of the project. Before the grant application was to be submitted Friday, May 5, rough cost estimates were to be gathered.

Finishing work at South Shore Park, 609 South Shore Drive, was discussed by the board. South Shore Park is a new park in the city, with much of the construction happening last year. The facilities include a shelter, multi-use court for pickleball and tennis, basketball hoops, playground, bathrooms and more.

The bathrooms at Southshore Park will tentatively be made available for the public by Memorial Day weekend.

The Park Board was informed there was about $12,700 in undesignated funds remaining for South Shore Park, along with an additional $25,000, which may have some earmarked funds.

Finishing touches to Detroit Lakes' South Shore Park are planned for this spring. File photo / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Remaining projects at South Shore Park included installing a gate between the multi-use courts, irrigation, tree planting, a sign recognizing donors and a meandering crushed limestone path.

The board discussed usage of the small skating pond that was offered at South Shore Park. Due to the limits of the topography, the skating surface was smaller than anticipated and may have contributed to the minimal usage. The board agreed to discontinue the skating pond.

The Park Board also discussed updating its parks website to include park amenities, trails and so forth as well as creating a map of park locations.