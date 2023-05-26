99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Union Street house to be demolished

The Detroit Lakes City Council ordered the single-family 1 ½-story house be taken down by the end of the year. The house, built in 1894, currently has a tree growing out of it.

DemoHouse.jpg
The Detroit Lakes City Council approved moving forward with demolishing a house on Union Street. The house is a single-family 1 ½-story house that was built in 1894.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 2:24 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Residents along Union Street may be happy to hear a dilapidated house with a tree growing out of the roof will soon be demolished.

During a special Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 24, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm explained the city was discussing what needed to be done to the structure to bring it up to code when the previous owner deeded the property over to the city.

Klemm said there were some issues with the title of the property, which is located at 211 Union St., but those have since been resolved. Demolition bids were received and the low bidder was Feldt Excavating for $17,000.

The council approved hiring Feldt and was told the work would be done this year.

Klemm said the city may be able to recoup the cost of the demolition by selling the parcel or utilizing the land in another aspect to benefit the city.

