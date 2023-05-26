Union Street house to be demolished

DETROIT LAKES — Residents along Union Street may be happy to hear a dilapidated house with a tree growing out of the roof will soon be demolished.

During a special Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Wednesday, May 24, City Administrator Kelcey Klemm explained the city was discussing what needed to be done to the structure to bring it up to code when the previous owner deeded the property over to the city.

Klemm said there were some issues with the title of the property, which is located at 211 Union St., but those have since been resolved. Demolition bids were received and the low bidder was Feldt Excavating for $17,000.

The council approved hiring Feldt and was told the work would be done this year.

Klemm said the city may be able to recoup the cost of the demolition by selling the parcel or utilizing the land in another aspect to benefit the city.

