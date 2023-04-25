99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Taco John's in Detroit Lakes sells to new owner for $1.57 million

The sale included the land and buildings and it was noted no new construction was planned for the 233 Frazee St. E. location. The planned use category remained the same as the current designation.

taco johns.jpg
Taco John's in Detroit Lakes has been sold.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:55 PM

DETROIT LAKES — The Taco John's building in Detroit Lakes sold in a $1.57 million cash deal.

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s electronic certificate of real estate value search, TFI MN ND Portfolio purchased the property from CEC Real Estate Holdings LLC.

The sale included the land and buildings, and it was noted no new construction was planned for the 233 Frazee St. E. location. The planned use category remained the same as the current designation, which includes restaurants, bars, clubs and fast food.

Neither the buyer nor the seller could be reached for comment.

The news of the sale of Taco John's broke during the tail end of the City of Detroit Lakes Board of Review on Tuesday, April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Stationstores, which is across the street from the eatery, sent a letter requesting a review of valuation. The Holiday Stationstore’s 2023 total estimated value was set at about $1.67 million.

“We just got a sale in for Taco John's and it sold for $1,571,430,” said Lisa Will, Becker County assessor.

She added it did not appear any personal property was listed and they had yet to make contact with the new owner.

“Usually, there is some sort of extra personal property … they are buying the franchise,” Will said. “And, we do track that down.”

Will added she reached out to the city of Moorhead, since the Holiday Stationstores chain is appealing values statewide. In addition to Holiday Stationstores, there were seven others appealing the property valuation with the City Council. No changes to values occurred at the meeting.

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
seniors
Local
Funding shift would hurt older people in outstate Minnesota, send more money to Twin Cities
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Man arrested on way to Naytahwaush with heroin gets nearly 5 years in prison
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Fire House.jpg
Local
Waubun man left homeless by house fire now appreciative as community rallies around him
April 25, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DanStaceyArrestMug042523.N.PRE.jpg
Minnesota
Former Nevis school bus driver, Hubbard County commissioner charged in sex crime case
April 25, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
A movie poster for "The Covenant."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Covenant’ personifies the war in Afghanistan
April 25, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
2958001+111216.E.PRE_.CommunityBandConcert02web.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids Area Community Band has diverse program
April 25, 2023 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Earth Day Storytime.jpg
Local
Magic show, storytime make Earth Day celebration a family affair
April 24, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes