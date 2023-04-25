Taco John's in Detroit Lakes sells to new owner for $1.57 million

DETROIT LAKES — The Taco John's building in Detroit Lakes sold in a $1.57 million cash deal.

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue’s electronic certificate of real estate value search, TFI MN ND Portfolio purchased the property from CEC Real Estate Holdings LLC.

The sale included the land and buildings, and it was noted no new construction was planned for the 233 Frazee St. E. location. The planned use category remained the same as the current designation, which includes restaurants, bars, clubs and fast food.

Neither the buyer nor the seller could be reached for comment.

The news of the sale of Taco John's broke during the tail end of the City of Detroit Lakes Board of Review on Tuesday, April 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday Stationstores, which is across the street from the eatery, sent a letter requesting a review of valuation. The Holiday Stationstore’s 2023 total estimated value was set at about $1.67 million.

“We just got a sale in for Taco John's and it sold for $1,571,430,” said Lisa Will, Becker County assessor.

She added it did not appear any personal property was listed and they had yet to make contact with the new owner.

“Usually, there is some sort of extra personal property … they are buying the franchise,” Will said. “And, we do track that down.”

Will added she reached out to the city of Moorhead, since the Holiday Stationstores chain is appealing values statewide. In addition to Holiday Stationstores, there were seven others appealing the property valuation with the City Council. No changes to values occurred at the meeting.