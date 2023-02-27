Tamarac Refuge hosts 60 kids and their families for 2nd Annual Youth Ice Fishing Day

DETROIT LAKES — The 2nd Annual Youth Ice Fishing Day was held on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge, with about 60 kids and their families taking to the ice of North Tamarac Lake.

Hosted by the Friends of Tamarac, the event provided a fun opportunity for area youth to experience an afternoon of ice fishing.

Seven-year-old Garnet Bischoff and his family enjoyed their second annual trip to North Tamarac Lake on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, for the Youth Ice Fishing Day hosted by the Friends of Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Many had never been ice fishing, and for some it was their first time fishing (on ice or otherwise)," said Tamarac Visitor Services Manager Kelly Blackledge. "We were not successful on the catch today, but there were still lots of smiles and new fishing techniques gained. A few fish were seen on the fish finders and swimming past the Aqua-Vu underwater camera.

"The real catch was the fishing kit that each kid was able to take home for future fishing adventures," she added. "They received a rod and reel, lead-free tackle, ice scoop, pliers and a bucket to carry it all."

ADVERTISEMENT

Though most of the families that came out for Sunday's event were local, there were some that came from as far away as Fargo-Moorhead, Mahnomen and Park Rapids.

The Tamarac Visitor Center was also busy hosting its final "Snowshoe Sunday" of the season. Nearly 100 people showed up to enjoy Tamarac's trails, which had been freshly groomed for both skiing and snowshoeing by members of the Detroit Lakes Nordic Ski Club.