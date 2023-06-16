TeacHaiti founder to be in Detroit Lakes for June 22 fundraiser — and this time, she's bringing her mom

DETROIT LAKES — Miquette Denie McMahon has been a familiar face to Detroit Lakes residents for more than two decades now.

The native of St. Michel, Haiti, was a Rotary Exchange student at Detroit Lakes High School in 2000-2001, living with local residents John and Mary Lee. After her year in Detroit Lakes was finished, she went on to further her education at Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, where she graduated, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Concordia College in Moorhead.

After graduating from Concordia, Denie spent the remaining year of her visa working as a nurse at St. Mary’s Regional Health Center and Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes, while at the same time, using her contacts in the area to help start up a new nonprofit organization known as TeacHaiti, which was established in 2007, under the umbrella of Detroit Lakes' First Lutheran Church.

About a year later, in 2008, TeacHaiti received its own 501(c)3 nonprofit status, and continued helping Haitian students to receive a much-needed education, through tuition sponsorships and other fundraising efforts. McMahon has made multiple visits to Detroit Lakes since then, mostly for TeacHaiti fundraising events.

"Detroit Lakes is the backbone of TeacHaiti," said McMahon in a Wednesday, June 14 interview.

She added that Detroit Lakes' Breakfast and Noon Rotary Clubs, along with the DL Kiwanis, were "major contributors" to TeacHaiti's early success, and continue to sponsor students at TeacHaiti's School of Hope. She will be visiting with all three clubs when she returns to the community this week.

"They always make me feel so welcome," she said. "It's like coming home."

This time, McMahon is bringing along her mother, Rose Denie, who came from Haiti to be the "distinguished guest speaker" at a TeacHaiti fundraiser planned for this Thursday, June 22, at the Holy Rosary Church Parish Center (1043 Lake Ave., Detroit Lakes). There will be a Haitian-style spaghetti dinner served at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program.

McMahon now makes her home in Vermilion, Ohio, near where her husband, Art McMahon, grew up. They moved to the U.S. a year ago, to better facilitate Miquette's work as TeacHaiti's principal fundraiser, and their three children are now attending school in Vermilion.

It's a far cry from Miquette's own upbringing; her mother often had to go without food to support her nine children (two of whom died in childhood) — and sometimes, they had to go without a meal or two so they could afford tuition.

She said she occasionally feels a little frustrated with her kids' complaints about the food they get for dinner — but at the same time, she is grateful that they don't have to worry where their next meal will come from.

McMahon said her mother Rose "was a huge advocate for education," as she herself had grown up illiterate, and knew the power of being able to read and write in Haitian society.

"She will be speaking about what it's like growing up without an education ... her life experiences, and what it could have been (if she'd been able to go to school)," McMahon added, noting that her own remarks will be focused on TeacHaiti's current and future plans, and how those in attendance can help see them through to fruition.

TeacHaiti's School of Hope has two campuses, in Port-au-Prince and McMahon's hometown, St. Michel. Currently, they are finalizing plans for the construction of a junior high addition to the St. Michel school.

"The school we have in St. Michel opened in 2016, and is being built in phases," McMahon explained. "Three years ago we built enough classrooms to accommodate students up to 6th grade."

The students who started school in St. Michel that fall will enter fifth grade this year, she added, so they are hoping to finish work on the addition in time for those students to start 7th grade two years from now.

"That's what we are shooting for," she said. "It (the junior high addition) might take a year to build, it might take two — the sooner we start, the better. We want to leave room for all of the unexpected things that happen, because God knows, there are so many of them."

Haiti has had to deal with one crisis after another, year after year, McMahon added. "We can't seem to catch a break," she said, noting that just a couple of weeks ago, there was major flooding throughout the tiny island nation due to heavy, torrential rainfall on June 3. And that's on top of all of the political and civil unrest they've had to deal with for the past several years.

To help their students deal with all the changes that are happening, both now and in the future, they are teaching them leadership skills along with reading, writing and other core subjects.

"We want to instill a sense of leadership in our students," she said, adding that they are each given an opportunity to take responsibility for various school projects, such as the planning for a recent Flag Day celebration.

In Haiti, Flag Day is celebrated on May 18, McMahon explained, so when the time for planning the celebration approached, the teachers told their students, "You own it, you plan it." The students had to learn how to make a budget, how to interview prospective vendors for providing different supplies and services, and "how to deal with the unexpected," she added.

"We put them in a position to practice their leadership skills," she said.