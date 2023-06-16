Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Temporary closure, flaggers at Highway 34/Highway 9 intersection in Barnesville scheduled June 21-23

Crews will be replacing underground utilities at the intersection as part of the first phase of the Highway 9 reconstruction project.

Watch for flaggers at the Highway 34-Highway 9 intersection in Barnesville June 21-23.
File photo
Today at 4:26 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Starting as soon as Wednesday, June 21, weather permitting, motorists traveling on Highway 34 near Barnesville will encounter a temporary closure at the Highway 34 and Highway 9 intersection in Barnesville, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Crews will be replacing underground utilities at the intersection as part of the first phase of the Highway 9 reconstruction project. Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone, and the intersection will reopen during non-working hours. The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete.

Once the work in the intersection is complete, the road surface will remain gravel until phase one paving takes place in August.

Highway 9 thru-traffic remains detoured to Interstate 94 and County Road 30 until the project is complete in September.

Visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/barnesville to learn more about the project, view detour maps and to sign up for project email updates.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
