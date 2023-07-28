The Becker County Fair is just getting started!

DETROIT LAKES — The Becker County Fair opened Wednesday, July 26, with first-day events including 4-H rabbit judging in the morning and poultry judging in the afternoon.

Rabbit Judging was the first of many animal judgings at this year's Becker County Fair. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Juggler and magician Steve Russel put on a comedic show under the big tent and bingo opened for the day at 3 p.m.

At 5 p.m. Steve Russel continued his act for those who showed up later in the day. The April Stenger Memorial Volleyball tournament took place at 6 p.m. instead of its usual 5 p.m.

The amusements and attractions had specials that began at 5 p.m. and continued until closing.

Thursday was Senior Citizen Day, with awards being given to seniors who make outstanding contributions to their community. Livestock shows also took up much of the day over at Amanda Foltz Arena.

Becker County Fair tractor pull. July 27 2023 Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the afternoon, after Roger Lee and Sonia Andersen were chosen as Becker County's Outstanding Senior Citizens for 2023, the winners of the fair's first-ever Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest were announced.

The judges for the Becker County Fair's inaugural Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest were all smiles as they began their work on Thursday, July 27, 2023. The judging panel included, left to right, Courtney and Brooke Wenzel, Kate Stearns, Eli Okeson, Tim Eggebraaten and Becky Mitchell. Contributed / Project 412

Hosted by Project 412, the inaugural event drew a whopping 53 entries, which were taste-tested by a panel of six judges including Kate Stearns, Becky Mitchell, Brooke and Courtney Wenzel, Eli Okeson and Tim Eggebraaten — who performed under the Big Tent immediately after the judging was concluded, to which he made humorous reference several times during his set.

Wenzel admitted afterward that it might be a while before she wanted to taste another chocolate chip cookie, but the entries were all "very delicious."

"It was a fun day's work for my husband and I," she said.

Eggebraaten stepped aside briefly for the announcement of the contest winners, which was made by Amy Stearns, representing Project 412, and Karla Lindquist, representing the Becker County Fair.

Lindquist noted that she and Stearns had come up with the idea "on a whim," during a discussion they had a few weeks before the fair, and were "overwhelmed" with the number of entries they received for the contest.

She said that the contest was judged in three "heats" of 18 cookies each, with the top two from each heat — six in all — advancing to the final round.

Stearns added that the entries were "super creative," with some bakers choosing to add a few more exotic ingredients like cranberries and various nuts to make their entries stand out. "We had a Cajun cookie, a wood-smoked cookie, a gluten, dairy and sugar-free cookie," she said.

Lake Park's Alysha Baer was all smiles after being presented with the first-place award for the Becker County Fair's first-ever Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Contest, which was sponsored by Project 412.

The winner, however, said that other than some vanilla pudding for added softness, she really didn't use any "secret" ingredients.

"It's a family recipe," said Lake Park's Alysha Baer, who took home the first-place ribbon and $100 cash, along with a commemorative chef's hat and apron. "I got it from my great aunt."

Second place went to DeAnn Pease of Detroit Lakes, with another local resident, Gary Hager, taking third.

Both Stearns and Lindquist noted that this year's success meant that they would be doing a similar contest next year — though perhaps with some slight variation. "Stay tuned," Lindquist said.

The day concluded with a tractor pull at the grandstand and Retro Cowboy performing under the big tent.

Friday's festivities included the horse, dairy goat and dairy cow competitions, comedy entertainment from Mixed Nuts under the Big Tent, automotive barrel racing, and the first of two demolition derbies at the grandstand. The band Slapping Skeeters rounded out the day's entertainment under the Big Tent.

Riders at the Becker county fair riding the attractions. July 27 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Saturday, July 29, is Family Day and the final day of the fair. From 7:30-8:30 a.m. is the Market Auction Bidders Breakfast put on at the 4-H kitchen, with the market auction taking place at Foltz Arena starting at 9 a.m. From 8 a.m. to noon will be the tractor parade featuring John Deere tractors, with the tractors departing from Adkins Implement at 10:30 a.m. and proceeding to the fairgrounds, where the tractor parade awards will be presented under the Big Tent at 11:30 a.m. More awards will be presented that morning, including the Red River Valley Emerging Leadership, Fair Builder and Century Farm awards, followed by a 4-H Fashion Revue at 12:30 p.m.

At 3 p.m. ventriloquist David Malmberg will be performing under the Big Tent, followed by a second demolition derby at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. The exhibitors will remain open throughout the day, until the livestock are officially released at 11 p.m. (All exhibits and livestock must be removed from the fairgrounds by 11 a.m. on Sunday.)

Carnival ride armbands are $30. Don’t miss the last chance to attend this year’s fair! For a full list of Saturday’s events, visit beckercountyfair.com/schedule-of-fair-events.

Riders riding on the Sphynx ride during the Becker County Fair. July 27, 2023 Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Kids riding on one of the rides during the Becker County fair. July 27, 2023 Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A cow at the Becker County Fair on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The fair runs until Saturday, July 29. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune