The scent of music

DETROIT LAKES — Bows jutted and swayed over classical string instruments as Frederick Robin watched the Roma Tre Orchestra in Italy perform a piece that he wrote.

“It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears for this one,” he said.

The 20-year-old created the classical composition for a concert: “Africa! On the Occasion of the World Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women .” His piece was one of three to be performed and recorded.

“It is usually broadcast on national radio (in Rome), posthaste,” the 2020 Detroit Lakes High School graduate said, adding the full performance may also be posted online for free viewing.

The son of Tina Taylor, Fargo, N.D., and James Robin, Louisiana, said a serendipitous meeting on social media led to the opportunity. A conversation about music led to a connection with Valerio Vicari, the founder and artistic director of Roma Tre Orchestra.

Robin, who is a junior at Concordia College in Moorhead, began creating the composition in April. The piece went through many edits before it was performed on Nov. 26. Robin utilized violin, viola, cello and bass musicians at the college to play parts of the piece and took their feedback to heart. He also received critiques from Vicari and after “70 or 80 more changes,” the final version emerged.

Robin’s composition, “ Rondo in A Major ” brings the audience into the song with vibrant and fun notes before transitioning to a pensive introspection in the middle and concluding with a fugato.

“A fugato is a complex musical term,” he said, then sang, ba-dala, ba-dala, bump, bump, bump. “The sounds repeat in different ways with instruments.”

In addition to the composition, Robin tapped into another talent to enhance the concert experience. While in high school, he created a fragrance line. The idea to make the concert multi-sensory was presented, and well-received by Vicari.

“I think scent is under-explored nowadays,” Robin said. “Scent touches people emotionally, more than logically at first.”

The scent theme he used was wood, specifically hinoki, cedar, sandalwood and cypress. When it comes to scents and the emotions they may elicit, Robin is careful not to divulge too much about why wood was chosen. He fears doing so may take away from another’s experience.

Robin said the addition of scent to the composition was well received and resulted in many questions about the concept of marrying the two experiences.

Being a “young composer,” Robin said he was “thankful for the opportunity” and looks forward to the next project.

