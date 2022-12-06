Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The USDA has Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants available for rural and tribal communities

Optical fiber cable is pictured on a reel in a storage area.
News Staff
December 06, 2022 07:01 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting grant applications for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program to help people in rural and tribal communities access remote education and health care resources.

The DLT program helps fund real-time, interactive distance learning, and telemedicine services in rural and tribal areas to increase access to education, training, and healthcare resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable.

This effort is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal that every American has access to affordable, reliable, high-speed internet. Digital equity is an important component of that mission.

For instance, the DLT program gives students the opportunity to participate in classes that may be in places that are too far to access. DLT funds can also help connect rural people virtually to medical professionals without leaving their home.

USDA plans to make $64 million available in fiscal year 2023. Of this amount, $12 million is intended for projects that provide substance use disorder treatment services to people in rural areas.

Eligible applicants include state and local governmental entities, federally recognized tribes, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses. Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov no later than Jan. 30, 2023. For additional information, please visit the Distance Learning and Telemedicine webpage.

USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help communities create more and better market opportunities, advance equity, and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding. For more information, visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/priority-points .

Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mn .

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
