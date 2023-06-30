The war on home soil continues

DETROIT LAKES —Somewhere between a sweat drenched bed and a racing heart, Andrew McCormack woke.

His mind was flooded with ghosts – fellow soldiers who made it home from foreign wars, but chose to return to the earth on their home soil.

“It had been maybe 10 or 15 years since I had that kind of reaction (nightmare),” he said.

Instead of swallowing the pain, like he had for many years, McCormack took a seat at a table in his hotel room. He began typing on his iPad what images came to his mind. The words would become the lyrics to “22 to None.”

The Marine veteran explained the song title is in reference to how, “On average, 22 veterans commit suicide every day in this country.” That is more than 8,000 lives lost every year.

McCormack understands how traumatic experiences can change a person; make them act out of character. He also found a light while walking the dark path of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It led him to Operation Check Six , a non-profit that is based in Lake Park.

The goal of Operation Check Six is to help veterans and first responders process trauma through artistic means. For McCormack that meant picking up a guitar.

“I started playing when I was maybe four or five,” he said. “I play just campfire stuff.”

McCormack’s initial intent with joining Operatin Check Six was to help other veterans. He was part of a group working to turn stories from other members into songs.

“I never ever figured I'd be the veteran (getting the help),” the Detroit Lakes resident said.

‘I felt that I failed him’

Before McCormack retired from the Marine Corps, he was training Marine reserves. Working alongside him was a lance corporal that was preparing to reintegrate into civilian life. During their 18 months working side-by-side, McCormack listened to the younger soldier talk about a beloved car he was rebuilding. On a Friday afternoon, McCormack learned the young soldier planned to have the car road-ready by Monday. Monday never came for his friend.

“Saturday afternoon at about 1 p.m., I got a call from my first sergeant,” McCormack recalled.

In his eyes, tears formed, but none fell. He cleared his throat, steadied his voice and said, “That is my Marine. That was the part that hurt the most. I was in charge. I tend to look at my junior Marines as my kids. You do what you have to do to take care of them – that was my job, and I felt that I failed him.”

Andrew McCormack received a copyright of his song, "22 to None" as a gift from the founders of Operation Check Six, Dan and Angie Hudson. They also gifted McCormack with a laser engraved plaque with the lyrics for the song. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

With a weighted heart, McCormack had to stand in front of the fallen soldier’s mother, fiance and child to express sympathy at the funeral.

“It was protocol,” he said.

Being in front of shocked, grief-stricken faces had become commonplace for McCormack. He was trained to notify families, in person, when a soldier had died in combat. He assisted them with paperwork and helped them bring the soldier home for burial.

“But, this was my kid; my Marine,” he said. “How do you walk up to them (family) and give them condolences when you think you’re partially responsible? How do you do it?”

Like a medieval torture device squeezing breaths from him as he spoke, McCormack shared the stories of several other soldiers who took their own lives.

“That is my nightmare,” he explained.

PTSD: ‘It’s not me, it’s you’

While on active duty with the Marines, McCormack served in Iraq and Afghanistan. But, it was on his home soil that the never-ending battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder began.

For those unfamiliar with PTSD, it can develop at any age and is a reaction to experiencing “shocking, scary or dangerous event(s),” according to the National Institute of Health.

McCormack fought against the PTSD diagnosis, and told himself it would go away. People would make note of his short fuse. He wrote them off, saying what he learned was a mantra of those suffering from the disorder, “It’s them, not me.”

McCormack explained those in the armed forces can have a Superman mentality, especially Marines.

“There are thoughts like, nothing fazes me; I will never die; that kind of garbage,” he said.

It took a stubborn Irish red-head to get McCormack to take a sledgehammer to the wall he built around himself. When his wife, Kate, initially told him about the change in his personality, he wrote her off. But, she was persistent and patient.

“God bless her heart because if it wasn’t for her … things wouldn’t have worked out the way they did,” he said.

Because he set down his pride and listened to the woman who loved him since high school, McCormack was given a set of figurative tools.

“Before, when I looked in my toolbox, I had a hammer,” he said. “Hammers are good at destroying things, not fixing them.”

After going through several treatments, McCormack found himself with tools to maintain a sense of normalcy in life that he had lost with PTSD. He noted that, had he addressed the trauma earlier, when it was Post Traumatic Stress, he could’ve potentially avoided it becoming a disorder.

“It becomes a disorder when the symptoms interfere with your normal life,” he said, adding at that point it can only be managed, and continued maintenance is needed.

PTSD is a receipt that freedom isn’t free. McCormack is in it for the long-haul – for himself and his brothers and sisters who serve or have served in the armed forces. Whether they need an ear at noon or midnight, he wants them to know he is there. He also encouraged veterans in the area to reach out to veteran-based groups, or Operation Check Six if they are around the Detroit Lakes area. He noted in August the group is hosting a shindig that will include live music, and he plans to play his song, “22 to None.”