The world's best

DETROIT LAKES — On the back of a palomino, Alisa Wold has found continuous success on the world stage with her horse, RSJ Golden Sonrise.

The rural Detroit Lakes duo have collected enough awards from competitions to fill a wall. Of the more than 50 awards they earned, four are World Champion accolades and eight are Reserve World Champion. The two tackle several events at the competitions, including, barrel racing, pole bending, stake racing, reining and more.

“I enjoy doing things with horses that require a rider to do more than sit around,” she said.

Detroit Lakes resident Alisa Wold is considering breeding one palomino a year. Contributed / Alisa Wold

Wold is also working with a younger palomino, Holly Shines On Line. The seven-year-old mare is actually her husband’s horse. Wold wanted to take time to study RSJ Golden Sonrise to figure out why she wasn’t placing in an event. She asked Randy (her husband) to show Holly Shines On Line in the reiner competition and he ended up winning. In fact, he took World Champion in the competition.

Wold said the foundation of success in the palomino world comes down to her team. Some may think horse competitions are all about the bond between owner and animal. Wold may have subscribed to that ideology at one point. Time, however, taught her otherwise.

“It took me years of learning (to understand the importance of a team in horse competitions),” she said.

Lessons she learned included finding the next level. For example, she said a veterinarian can ensure a horse is healthy. They can also test horse hair and determine what nutrients are lacking in a horse’s diet, and then provide necessary supplements. A healthier body translates to increased physical and mental health. Wold also found the next level of care with performance farriers, chiropractors and dentists, to name a few.

Alisa Wold rides RSJ Golden Sonrise, a nine-year-old mare, while her husband Randy rides Holly Shines On Line, a seven-year-old mare. The Detroit Lakes residents have earned World Championship titles in horse riding competitions. Contributed / Alisa Wold

As Wold collects awards and knowledge about palominos, she is considering breeding one a year. She is no stranger to breeding animals. Wold is known for breeding top-notch golden retrievers (Misty Maples Goldens) that offer championship bloodlines that have earned a long list of awards and ribbons. Much like her approach to breeding golden retrievers, Wold is taking steps to be a responsible breeder of palominos. She recently attended “The Breeders Assistant Equine Reproductive School.” While other horse breeds would bring in more cash than a palomino, Wold is sticking with the popular, albeit common, equine because of the people who tend to own them.

Wold recalled years ago that she and her daughter were on the 4-H circuit for quarter-horses. There was a level of seriousness that drained the fun out of the bonding opportunity. By chance, Wold attended a palomino competition and fell in love with the dynamics of the show, and the friendly competitors who cheered on their competition.

“Everyone was so helpful and encouraging,” Wold said, noting shortly after returning home she joined a local palomino club. Her continual support and dedication to the breed landed her on the Minnesota Palomino Horse Exhibitors Board. For the last two years, she has held the title of secretary. (Anyone interested in joining or learning about the group can contact her at awold8593@gmail.com ).