These sticks were made for walking -- and Bob Kotaska of Detroit Lakes picked them up all over the country

DETROIT LAKES — Bob Kotaska of Detroit Lakes, a longtime member of the Lake Country Woodcarvers, especially loves to carve walking sticks.

And when he travels to other states, he often finds a suitable piece of wood from the region and carves a walking stick that’s all about that particular state.

He visited Georgia in 2017, for example, and carved a walking stick from a piece of gum tree.

“Gum trees,” he said with a shake of the head. “They drop hard, spiky ‘gumballs’ – you don’t want to step on them barefoot.”

This particular gum tree was squeezed by a vine as it was growing, and the results show up in Kotaska’s Georgia walking stick – there’s a bulging “handle” in the middle. The top of the stick is carved and painted to look like – what else? A ripe Georgia peach.

Some of the walking sticks in the collection. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Georgia has a special meaning for Kotaska, who is 74. He went to non-commissioned officer school there at Fort Benning after being drafted into the Army in 1970.

He actually had transit orders to Vietnam, where the war was still going on, but the Army had too many NCOs, so he was part of a group of 40 non-commissioned officers diverted to Germany instead.

“I try to pick up a stick in every state we travel through,” he said, “and do something pertinent with it.”

He got a piece of locust wood from a backyard in Kansas in 2016, and carved and painted a colorful Kansas Jayhawk on the handle.

He spent a week in New Orleans in 2015, and braved the alligators to find a nice piece of sycamore. “It was down along the swamps, there was a little driveway off the road. I just picked up a stick out of the woods there,” he said. That colorful walking stick is adorned with a gator and a crayfish.

A diamond willow walking stick with a Minnesota Viking theme. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He scored a nice piece off a holly tree in South Carolina in 2017. “I got it from my nephew’s place – he was cleaning out the backyard, and there was a pile of holly there,” he said. “This one had a natural curve to it, that’s why I grabbed it.” That walking stick is adorned with a cardinal and holly branches. A palmetto tree is among the symbols carved on the back of the handle.

Often, the walking sticks have a personal connection to his life.

In Nebraska, for example, Kotaska found and carved a fine piece of walnut. Stacked on the upper end of the stick is an excellent likeness of an ear of corn, a Czech kolache pastry, and it is topped by a basketball.

“Both sets of my grandparents came from Czechoslovakia in 1923,” he said, explaining the kolache. “My parents spoke Czech – my dad loved to speak Czech – he’d sometimes wait outside for the mailman so he could talk Czech with him.”

As for the corn, he used to do gunstock hand-checkering, and used those skills to create the Nebraska ear of corn. “I did that corn with a hand-checkering file,” he said.

The ball, of course, is for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers Big 10 basketball team.

Some walking sticks from the collection. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Kotaska sometimes struggled to find suitable wood on his travels, until he picked up the trick of going to yard waste sites in small towns, which are often a great place to find branches of all varieties.

Never knowing when opportunity might strike, he travels prepared.

“I always carry a little folding saw in my car,” he said with a laugh.

His favorite wood to work with is maple, because its roots often take a 90-degree turn in the ground. Flip that piece of wood over and you’ve got a natural handle for your walking stick.

He’s done a lot of trial and error over the years. He used real deer toes on the bottom of one walking stick. “I had to boil them for about two days on the barbecue grill outside to get all the (soft tissue) out of them,” he said, shaking his head at the memory.

Because he works mostly with hardwoods, he uses various power tools to do most of the carving, then uses acrylic paints on key features. To finish it off, he uses gunstock oil – half a dozen coats, all rubbed by hand. “It dries to a very clean finish,” he said.

A stained glass lamp dubbed the "village lamp." Nathan Bowe/Tribune

One of his favorite walking sticks was made of maple, with roots that spread out like a bouquet. Kotaska painted the top to look like flowers, and gave it to a daughter in law – he gives away lots of his walking stocks, to family, friends and charity.

And he has fun with it. One of his elementary school-age granddaughters asked him to “make me a wizard stick,” he said. Obligingly, he used a diamond willow branch and adorned it with pieces of costume jewelry, including a large “jewel,” actually a candle-holder, on the handle.

He used a piece of chokecherry, with a thick root that looked like a baby’s foot for the handle, to make a walking stick for his mom when she was in a nursing home.

One of his more unique walking sticks has a vine spiraled around it – Kotaska made the vine into a snake, carved a bright red apple on the walking stick handle, and called the finished piece “The Garden of Eden.” The wood for that piece came from his lake cabin near Hackensack.

Bob holding a carving piece at his basement workbench. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

And of course, there’s always football. He carved his youngest son, Lee, a Minnesota Vikings walking stick, complete with the blond, mustachioed Viking on the handle.

He made a Green Bay Packers walking stick from maple wood from St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, where he and Fran went on their honeymoon when they were young. The handle is a Packers helmet over a yellow cheese head.

He’s made walking sticks out of lodgepole pine from Colorado; red oak from the Louisiana-Arkansas border (with a Duck Dynasty theme); white pine from the Washington, D.C. region (with a Civil War theme); driftwood from Florida (a pelican theme); and diamond willow, with a deer antler on it, for his personal walking stick.

Each carving project is something of an adventure, Kotaska said. “It’s interesting to see what comes out – you look at something, envision what it could be, then it’s just getting there.” If you envision a turtle, “you carve away everything that doesn't look like a turtle,” he said.

Kotaska grew up in the little community of Pengilly, on the Iron Range, and then studied architecture at what was then the Dunwoody Technical Institute in Minneapolis.

“I decided I didn’t want to work in the mines,” he said with a laugh. Instead, he finished a two-year course in architectural design, drafting and estimating at Dunwoody.

Some of Bob's stained glass work includes a walleye he created for his father and a hummingbird he created for his mother. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

He graduated, got married, worked as a draftsman for 3M Corp. in St. Paul, and then got drafted into the Army, all within several months time in 1970.

He was in the military, mostly in Germany, for two years (Fran lived there with him), and when he moved back to Minneapolis, the job at 3M was gone, but he hired on at Purcell Construction. “I learned a lot there,” he said. “I got more qualified, and took the civil service test for MnDOT.”

The rest, as they say, is history: He worked at MnDOT in Detroit Lakes for just shy of 35 years as a senior engineering specialist. “We came here for the job in 1976,” he said. Along the way he and Fran had three boys – Jon, Scott and Lee (the last two live in Detroit Lakes) – and they now have many grandchildren as well.

He retired in 2011, at age 62. “They were offering an early retirement incentive,” he said. “I took it, and I’ve never regretted it,” he said with a smile.

That engineering expertise shows up in his hobbies – not just the walking sticks, but also his stained glass work.

Bob with his "Garden of Eden" walking stick. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

Especially the “village lamp,” he created – a stained glass lampshade featuring various houses and businesses – including a fire station, a bank, and a schoolhouse. The tricky part came in seamlessly connecting the rectangular buildings into the blue sky dome that forms the top of the shade. “It took me about 200 hours from design to finish,” he said. The lamp base was made from a heavy, very stable 1940s-era bookcase, “so it doesn’t fall over,” he said.

Their front window also displays a stained glass hummingbird that he made for his mom, and a stained glass walleye that he made for his dad, both of whom have since passed away.

A stained glass window over the front entrance to their Detroit Lakes home. Nathan Bowe/Tribune

A larger triangular piece – a stained glass sun rising against a royal blue sky – is set above the front porch.

And when it comes to walking sticks, he put special care into creating one for their 50th anniversary. He used a walnut branch from their backyard, added stock checkering on the handle, and decorated the walking stick with yellow roses, which was the flower used in their wedding.

There’s a little heart carved on it, “because he carved a heart (for me) under a bridge in Pengilly,” Fran said. “Everything has meaning.”

“This one took a little longer,” he admitted.

“But it was worth it,” she said.