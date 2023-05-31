99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

These streets are closed to parking during Street Faire in Detroit Lakes June 2-3

The city asks vehicle drivers to plan to be off the streets by the times provided, and business owners to inform their clients and customers to avoid parking on those streets as well.  

Street Faire.jpg
The Street Faire at the Lakes returns to downtown Detroit Lakes June 2-3.
File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 9:30 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The Street Faire is June 2-3 along Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The following street closures will be in effect, according to a news release from the Public Works Department:

June 1 starting at 2 p.m. – Holmes Street from Washington Avenue to Lake Avenue will be closed.

June 1 starting at 6 p.m. – Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 10; Holmes Street from Washington Avenue to the alley by the old police department building; and Front Street from Lake Avenue to the alley behind Beug’s Ace Hardware.

All streets will reopen by 9 p.m. on June 3.

The city asks vehicle drivers to plan to be off the streets by the times provided, and business owners to inform their clients and customers to avoid parking on those streets as well.  

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Kat Perkins Bandshell.jpg
Local
Finding your EDGE: Chamber to launch 2023 women's speaker series June 14
May 31, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
"The Little Mermaid" movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘The Little Mermaid’ live-action remake makes a splash in theaters
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
Color Guard.JPG
Local
Memorial Day observed in Detroit Lakes with parade, program and flag displays
May 30, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
dlLiger.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball: Ligers cruise to victory in home-opener against Vergas
May 31, 2023 08:40 AM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Reed Henderson.JPG
Prep
Boys tennis: Henderson loses in first round of Section 8AA Individual finals
May 30, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
RJoh.jpg
Local
He didn't grow up on a farm, but FFA took Reece Johnson from shy kid to organization leader
May 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
A family smiles on the farm.
Business
The cost and need for child care weigh heavy on many farm families
May 30, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Johnson