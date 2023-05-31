These streets are closed to parking during Street Faire in Detroit Lakes June 2-3

DETROIT LAKES — The Street Faire is June 2-3 along Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes. The following street closures will be in effect, according to a news release from the Public Works Department:

June 1 starting at 2 p.m. – Holmes Street from Washington Avenue to Lake Avenue will be closed.

June 1 starting at 6 p.m. – Washington Avenue from Frazee Street to Highway 10; Holmes Street from Washington Avenue to the alley by the old police department building; and Front Street from Lake Avenue to the alley behind Beug’s Ace Hardware.

All streets will reopen by 9 p.m. on June 3.

The city asks vehicle drivers to plan to be off the streets by the times provided, and business owners to inform their clients and customers to avoid parking on those streets as well.