Third time could be a charm for Ethan Walz in School Board race

DETROIT LAKES — Ethan Walz, 23, is one of two candidates in the May 9 Detroit Lakes School Board election.

He grew up in Detroit Lakes and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 2018. His mom, Nicole Machart, is a special education teacher in Mahnomen and his dad, Jim Walz, manages the Super One Foods grocery store in Wadena. His brother, Jamus, is a sophomore at Detroit Lakes High School and his sister, Madi, is a sophomore at North Dakota State University, majoring in elementary education.

“So my family’s really focused on the education world,” Walz said.

He is director of training and outreach at Olander Bus Service, where he also drives school buses on a regular basis.

He has been with Olander for six years. “I was working for Olander when I went to college at SDSU for ag education,” he said. “They offered me a full-time job and I took it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walz says he “always gives a shout-out” to the Detroit Lakes school-to-work program, since it gave him the high school internship at Olander’s that led to his present position.

The Academy system at the high school that channels students into one of a half-dozen broad career fields was “just a thought” when he was a senior there, Walz said. “It’s cool to see where it is now – it was just getting started when I was a senior,” he said.

He now sits on the “production” pathway advisory council for the school district, looking at the curriculum and special programming for the Production Academy, which leads students toward jobs in manufacturing, agriculture, transportation, logistics, “anything in the trades area,” he said.

Walz also sits on the DL school district’s chemical health and dependency committee, and its family engagement subcommittee.

“When it comes to things like vaping, we get families more involved and interested in kids in that respect … Most parents when it comes to vaping would say ‘it’s not my kid – but it can sometimes be that kid.’”

So “when it comes to the school board side of things, I’m already getting my foot in the door and starting to learn,” he said.

Walz also coaches the district’s adaptive bowling team for special education students, along with co-coach Scott Piepkorn, who is also the varsity girls hockey coach.

“It’s kind of new for me,” Walz said. “I’ve never been a coach before, let alone for students of special abilities, but it’s fun to watch them grow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And he is a youth director with the Young Life organization in Detroit Lakes. “I was involved with Young Life in middle school and high school,” he said. “I keep plenty involved with youth, it’s always kind of revolved around youth.”

This is the third time Walz has run for a seat on the Detroit Lakes School Board. He ran in regular school board elections in 2020 and 2022. The election on May 9 is actually a special election to fill out the remaining 18 months of Courtney Henderson’s term.

“This is a tough time to hold an election because not everybody knows about it,” Walz said. When he’s out door-knocking, he spends almost as much time educating people about the upcoming election as campaigning, he said with a laugh.

Walz said he is running for school board because “I had a really good education when I was a student here, and I want future Lakers to have that same opportunity – the best way to do that is to have a voice on the school board.”

Asked why voters should choose him, Walz said “that other candidate will bring their own set of vision and ideas – that’s great. I will be a voice for the silent majority, not always the people raising issues. I want to hear from everybody and their ideas – I will work for them.”

He rarely misses a monthly school board meeting, whether he’s a candidate or not. “I find them interesting,” he said, and if elected he will know what’s going on and have less catching up to do on issues before the board, he said.

“We have an awesome school district,” Walz said, “but things could be improved.”

For example, dozens of concerned people have shown up at the last two school board meetings, but have not been able to address the board because of existing policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we could have just educated people at the beginning, it would have eliminated a lot of community frustration over that,” he said. “The community needs to be involved in what our schools are doing and what our students are learning … I would have made that process easier for people to speak to the school board.”

Some of those attending the meetings are from conservative-leaning Patriot organizations, he said, adding, “These people aren’t going to go away. They’re just going to be more and more frustrated when they finally do get to speak.”

Issues of political correctness, "wokeness" and critical race theory-type teaching “are not a problem in our local school district,” he said. “But they are a concern of mine, absolutely. I would have to agree with the Patriots – it makes me very nervous.”

But the Detroit Lakes School Board “put out a public notice last year in March, to let the community know, they are aware of the issue (and do not support) the wokeness and critical race theory side of things,” he said.

“Now every few years things are going to change, and we’ll have to look at it,” he added. “I’ll definitely do my due diligence when new policies come out and new curriculums come in.”