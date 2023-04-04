Thirsty beer drinkers and more than a dozen breweries highlight Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event

DETROIT LAKES — Some were blonde, others dark. A few were red, and one even tasted exactly like a piece of cheesecake.

They all came in a tiny mug and were poured into two ounces of hoppy perfection during the 2023 Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour at the Kent Freeman Arena on Friday, March 31.

Hundreds of event attendees had the opportunity to sample beers from more than a dozen regional breweries to find "their" beer during the four-hour event.

"I love the variety," said Randy Jenson, of Detroit Lakes. "So far today, they've all been good."

Mike Frohlich, right, of Laughing Sun Brewing Company of Bismarck, North Dakota, pours a sample beer during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Jenson also said these regional events are a great way to find breweries that are "consistently" making good stuff and, if the stuff is good enough, he considers road-tripping to visit them later in the year.

"If you try three or four of their beers and they are all good, then you know that they know what they are doing," he said. "And then we go visit them."

The event, hosted by Leighton Events, was the second in a series of beer tour events scheduled throughout 2023, said Cole Erie, event director for Leighton Events.

"We really love the opportunity to come to our different Leighton markets where we own our radio stations and put on these events," said Erie. "But we also want to have an opportunity for our independent local breweries to showcase their product that they have and ... it's coming together, full-circle, to serve, connect and celebrate our communities."

The Brewer's Cup and other trophies are displayed on a table during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A group of attendees take a photo in front of a ring light during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

All the participating brewers have the chance to win trophies during the events, including the coveted Brewer's Cup. The Brewer's Cup is awarded to a beer specifically brewed for the event that earns the most votes during the VIP hour.

"(The Craft Beer Tour) is definitely an event that has taken off, and the craft beer industry is a billion-dollar industry and it's something that is constantly evolving and changing," said Erie.

Andrew Beck, of Fergus Falls Brewing Company, said these regional sampling events give them a great opportunity for face-to-face interactions with beer enthusiasts.

"It gets us in a region that we don't normally get to be a part of and meet people that we don't normally see in our taproom," said Beck.

For the Detroit Lakes tour stop, Beck said Fergus Falls Brewing brought a special coconut mocha stout, called Postman's Vacation.

"It's got some coffee, some coconut and some chocolate in there," said Beck. "It's very decadent, but a very easy-drinking stout."

The next stop for the beer tour will be in East Grand Forks on April 22 and then in Fergus Falls on May 20. For more information on upcoming craft beer tours, check out the group's website at craftbeertours.com.

Event attendees visit with regional breweries and sample beers during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brock Erickson, left, of Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead, serves a sample beer during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Andrew Beck, left, Fergus Falls Brewing Company of Fergus Falls, serves a sample beer during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Event attendees toss bags during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Delaney Halloran, left and Jake Magnuson, Wild Terra Cider of Fargo, N.D., smile at their display table during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sam Beats, left, and Brock Erickson, both of Junkyard Brewing Company of Moorhead, smile for a group photo during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Matt Harren, Thousand Lakes Brewing of Parkers Prairie, Minn., pours a sample beer during the Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour event at Kent Freeman Arena on March 31, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune