Three injured in Blazer-pickup crash on Hwy 34 in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES — Two Detroit Lakes residents were among three people injured when a Chevy Blazer collided with a Ford pickup truck on Highway 34 on Saturday.

Jerome Richard Genz, 88, and Laura Delores Genz, 58, both of Detroit Lakes, were taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

Jerome Genz was driving westbound on Highway 34 in a 2005 Chevy Blazer in snowy and icy road conditions.

The Blazer collided with an eastbound 2004 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by Garritt Frank Swanson, 19, of Grand Rapids. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital, according to the State Patrol.

Airbags deployed in the Ranger but not the Blazer. All three were wearing seatbelts. No alcohol was involved, according to the State Patrol.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash was reported at 11:29 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 45 in Height of Land Township. St. Mary’s EMS, Frazee Rescue, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, and the Frazee Fire Department all assisted the State Patrol at the scene.