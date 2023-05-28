Tick-borne illnesses are a menace, and U of M scientists are fighting back

DETROIT LAKES — Tick season has arrived, and dog and deer ticks are doing their best to become attached to both man and beast.

“It’s always a good bet that there will be plenty of deer ticks in Minnesota in the spring and summer,” said Jon Oliver, an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. “Last year, despite drier than normal summer weather, the state saw fairly typical numbers of immature ticks. This year, those ticks will have grown to be adults or nymphs. Based on last year's number, I expect we will have a fairly average year for deer ticks and that means there will be plenty of them around. A cold April may have limited the number of adult ticks active in the early spring, but those ticks came out as soon as the weather warmed up, especially as daytime temperatures exceeded 60 degrees,” he said.

Both deer ticks and American dog ticks, commonly called wood ticks, are common in Minnesota and both commonly bite people and pets, Oliver said.

The three stages of a deer tick's growth are indicated above. These ticks are the carriers of Lyme disease. Contributed graphic

“Although both species can potentially transmit diseases, deer ticks are more concerning because they are often infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease.”

Deer ticks are going to be in wooded and forested areas, since they need a home with a high humidity level, such as the forest leaf layer, Oliver said. “So they are most often found in forested areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deer ticks are spreading and becoming more common. “They are now found in every forested county in the state,” he said. “Even in prairie areas, deer carry deer ticks to patches of forested habitat, so people should be vigilant for ticks after visiting any forested area in Minnesota.”

Ticks spread disease by staying attached to a host for a period of time, that’s why “immature deer tick nymphs are considered more of a disease risk — because they are smaller and harder to notice, so they often remain attached and feed for longer," Oliver said. The nymphs are mostly active May through July in Minnesota.

The bacteria that cause Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases usually take hours to enter your body after a tick attaches to feed. Daily tick checks will greatly reduce your chance of getting Lyme disease even if you are bitten, Oliver said.

Adult deer ticks are active in the spring (April through June) and the fall (September through November) when temperatures are above freezing and there is no snow, he said.

Only deer ticks transmit Lyme disease bacteria. The only way to get Lyme disease is by being bitten by a deer tick or one of its relatives. Contributed photo

The State Health Department lists nine tick-borne diseases in Minnesota, but most of them are rare. The most common is Lyme disease, a potentially serious bacterial infection affecting both humans and animals, which has been increasing in Minnesota in recent years. Also of concern is Anaplasmosis, formerly known as human granulocytic ehrlichiosis — a bacterial disease that is transmitted to people by blacklegged ticks (deer ticks), the same ticks that transmit Lyme disease. Anaplasmosis is less common than Lyme disease, however.

A third tick-borne illness of note is Borrelia mayonii disease, which causes an illness similar to Lyme disease. So far, it’s only been found in patients with exposures to blacklegged ticks in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Because all these tick-borne diseases are more easily prevented than cured, people need to protect themselves when they venture into the great outdoors.

“Insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellent chemicals are also effective at repelling ticks,” Oliver said. “If you spend a lot of time in tick habitats, it may be worth treating a suit of clothes with permethrin, a repellent/insecticide that works on ticks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find a tick biting you, Oliver recommends:



Use tweezers to grab the tick by its mouthparts where they enter your skin. Pull the tick straight off. Avoid crushing its body. After a tick bite, be mindful of your body’s health. If you develop a rash or flu-like symptoms, visit your doctor about the tick bite.

He said the University of Minnesota is working to advance research on ticks, thanks to a $3.4 million, five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health.

“With the goal of enhancing human health and reducing human exposure to tick-borne diseases, my research focuses on the interactions of ticks and the bacteria they carry, as well as the distribution of ticks on the landscape of the Upper Midwest,” he said.

New pathogens are discovered relatively often in Minnesota’s deer ticks, and Oliver said his lab is working to find out how and where new diseases arise. A key goal of the research project is to improve the ability to detect diseases that circulate in ticks and rodents that are often missed by current testing methods.

“One exciting new project we are working on aims to bring detection tools to the field for much more rapid identification and discovery of pathogens in ticks and rodents,” he added. “Using an innovative mobile laboratory in the field, we can use these tools to detect pathogens within hours instead of days. We can also use the new tools to detect a full range of tick-borne pathogens at the same time, where previous tools could only detect one pathogen at a time. Testing this new surveillance system will be a major focus of our summer activities this year.”