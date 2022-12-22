Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Tis the season for giving

Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxiliary in Detroit Lakes continues senior gift-giving tradition.

GiftPackers.jpg
Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxillary members packed Christmas gifts for senior citizens. Present and pictured (from left) are members Melissa Krosko, LaVonne Hanson and Connie Coalwell. Present but not pictured were Sharon Leitheiser and Fern Olson. Karlene Negen (between Hanson and Coalwell), a member of the area ATV club, stopped to visit with the ladies.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 22, 2022 01:34 PM
DETROIT LAKES — The Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxillary were busy packaging Christmas gifts for area senior citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Sharon Leitheiser was one of five volunteers adding holiday cheer to bags decorated with a snowman. She said the crew packed about 120 gift bags that will be delivered to residents at Emmanuel Home Care in Detroit Lakes, Sunny Side Care Center in Lake Park and the Frazee Care Center.

GiftBags.jpg
Gift bags from the Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxillary will be delivered to residents at Emmanuel Home Care in Detroit Lakes, Sunny Side Care Center in Lake Park and the Frazee Care Center.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Leitheiser said the Auxillary prepares the gift bags and brings them to care centers, where staff at each facility presents the gift bags to residents.

“We’ve been doing this for about four or five years,” Leitheiser said, noting they took “a break” during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitors were restricted at care centers.

