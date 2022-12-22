'Tis the season for giving

DETROIT LAKES — The Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxillary were busy packaging Christmas gifts for area senior citizens on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Sharon Leitheiser was one of five volunteers adding holiday cheer to bags decorated with a snowman. She said the crew packed about 120 gift bags that will be delivered to residents at Emmanuel Home Care in Detroit Lakes, Sunny Side Care Center in Lake Park and the Frazee Care Center.

Gift bags from the Jess Omundson Post 1676 VFW Auxillary will be delivered to residents at Emmanuel Home Care in Detroit Lakes, Sunny Side Care Center in Lake Park and the Frazee Care Center. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Leitheiser said the Auxillary prepares the gift bags and brings them to care centers, where staff at each facility presents the gift bags to residents.

“We’ve been doing this for about four or five years,” Leitheiser said, noting they took “a break” during the COVID-19 pandemic when visitors were restricted at care centers.