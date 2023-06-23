Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tonight's Martin Zellar concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz

Due to inclement weather, the former Gear Daddies lead singer will perform at Zorbaz from 5 to 8 p.m. tonight, instead of at the City Park Bandshell.

Singer, songwriter and musician Martin Zellar, the former lead singer for the Gear Daddies, will be performing live at Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. The concert, which is part of the Trucks and Tunes summer concert series sponsored by the Historic Holmes Theatre, was originally scheduled to take place at the Detroit Lakes City Park Bandshell.
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 3:48 PM

DETROIT LAKES — It's a good thing that Detroit Lakes' Trucks and Tunes summer concert-with-food-trucks series has an alternate location for bad weather.

Instead of outside at the City Park Bandshell, Martin Zellar will be performing at Zorbaz on West Lake Drive, according to a news release from the Historic Holmes Theatre, which sponsors Trucks and Tunes.

The concert will be hosted by the Broken Strings Guitar Club .

Come see the former lead singer for the Gear Daddies hit the Zorbaz stage at 5 p.m. And be sure to check out all the other live music coming to the lakes area this summer at MusicInDL.com.

Future performances in the Trucks and Tunes series will include Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome, June 30; Rootz Within, July 7; and Church of Cash, July 14. All concerts will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.

A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
