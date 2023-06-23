Tonight's Martin Zellar concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz

DETROIT LAKES — It's a good thing that Detroit Lakes' Trucks and Tunes summer concert-with-food-trucks series has an alternate location for bad weather.

Instead of outside at the City Park Bandshell, Martin Zellar will be performing at Zorbaz on West Lake Drive, according to a news release from the Historic Holmes Theatre, which sponsors Trucks and Tunes.

The concert will be hosted by the Broken Strings Guitar Club .

Come see the former lead singer for the Gear Daddies hit the Zorbaz stage at 5 p.m. And be sure to check out all the other live music coming to the lakes area this summer at MusicInDL.com.

Future performances in the Trucks and Tunes series will include Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome, June 30; Rootz Within, July 7; and Church of Cash, July 14. All concerts will take place from 5 to 8 p.m.