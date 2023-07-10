Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tour da Lakes draws hundreds to join in bicycling event

Many riders used the event to push themselves to accomplish new personal bests.

BikeSTart.jpg
Bicyclists took off from the start to enjoy a cool morning for the Tour da Lakes on Saturday, July 8.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 4:27 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Tour da Lakes drew hundreds of bicyclists to City Park to participate in the event, formerly known as the Mid Summer Bike Tour. Bicyclists were offered rides of four distances: 12 miles, 21 miles, 32 miles or 40 miles. Regardless of the mileage a rider picked, they were provided scenic views of area lakes, including Detroit Lake, Acorn Lake, Lake Sallie and Lake Melissa.

Many bicyclists opted to complete personal-best challenges, such as Detroit Lakes resident Kelsey Opsahl. She started biking this year and decided to tackle the 32-mile ride on the tour.

“This is the only bike run I’m doing,” she said. “It will be a challenge for me. I’ve only rode 21 miles, never 32.”

Kim Skarphol and Heidi Bierdeman, both of Fargo, came down for the ride to enjoy each other's company and tackle personal exercise goals.

Zeke Fuhrman, an on-air personality at KDLM Detroit Lakes, also had a personal goal. He wanted to raise $1,000 for Health Resources, so he agreed to hop on his bicycle and ride the longest ride of his life.

SkarpholBierdeman.JPG
Kim Skarphol and Heidi Bierdeman were all smiles as they registered for the Tour da Lakes on Saturday, July 8.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“Health Resources do great work for helping with unexpected pregnancies and in any stage of life,” he said.

“I never bike anymore,” he said, noting he purchased the bike he was riding in 2020 with ideas of pedaling around town. The bike ended up collecting dust in his Detroit Lakes garage.

“It was on the wall for the past two years,” he said. “I had to put air in the tires, but that was about it.”

To prepare for the 40-mile push, Fuhrman gave his bike a 3-mile spin earlier in the week.

LakesMK.jpg
Mark Knutson spoke to bicyclists about the routes offered with the Tour da Lakes event in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, July 8. Knutson tragically died Sunday, July 9.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The bike ride was also the unofficial first event of the Northwest Water Carnival, which has an official kick-off party set for Friday, July 14, with a concert in front of Lakeside Tavern starting at 8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7:30 p.m.) A full schedule of events can be found on the Detroit Lakes Jaycees website .

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



