Tractor parade fills Becker County fairgrounds for Saturday's fair finale

DETROIT LAKES — The 14th Becker County Fair Tractor Parade departed as scheduled from Adkins Equipment on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 a.m., with 77 tractors of every size, shape, age and description winding their way down to the fairgrounds along Richwood Road/Roosevelt Avenue, Willow Street and Rossman Avenue.

It was the largest number of machines registered for the annual parade to date, according to organizers.

Upon their arrival, the tractors were squeezed into every nook and cranny near the fairgrounds' Big Tent, where they would remain on display for the next hour and a half before being released to make the return trip to Adkins.

After the tractor drivers made their way to the Big Tent, three parade organizers/participants were honored with the Roger Engstrom Award for their contributions to the annual event: Gordy Brekken, Val Seaberg and Ken Shroyer.

Detroit Lakes' Jerry Doyea waived from his white tractor at the Becker County Fair Tractor Parade on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The latter was one of those who established the award last year in memory of Engstrom, a Becker County native and longtime champion of the fair who helped establish the parade prior to his death in 2015.

Fairgoers smile and make a funny face while enjoying a ride at the Becker County Fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Tris Anderson / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Other award recipients recognized at the fair on Saturday were as follows:



Fair Builder Awards: Anastasia and Phil Mickelson, Wolf Lake, and Steve Joy, Detroit Lakes.

Becker County Farm Family of the Year (University of Minnesota Extension award): Kevin and Denise Olson Family, Detroit Lakes.

Red River Valley Development Association Outstanding Farm Leaders: Brad and Kathy Lindstrom, Lake Park.

North Dakota State University Harvest Bowl Agriculturist Award for Becker County: Bruce and Jean Hein, Audubon

Red River Valley Emerging Leaders: Neil and Amanda Aho, Wolf Lake

Becker Soil and Water Conservation District Conservationists of the Year: Valhalla Resort, Island Lake.

Though the heat on Wednesday and Thursday meant lower attendance at many events on those days, Becker County Fair Interim Manager Travis Schauer said the Fair Board was pleased with the overall number of attendees during the event's four-day run on July 26-29.

Teenagers posing in front of one of the rides at the Becker County Fair. Sway Bista (bottom right) said "We're having a really fun time." Photo by Cullen Rost

"We had really good (attendance) numbers on Friday and Saturday," Schauer said. "There was a record crowd at the grandstand Saturday night (for the demolition derby).

"Carnival sales were up a little bit, our food vendor sales were up a little too, which tells us we had really good attendance," he added.

Livestock entries and other static 4-H exhibits were on par with previous years, as were the open class exhibit entries, Schauer said. (The first-ever chocolate chip cookie contest on Thursday drew a whopping 53 entries, surpassing expectations.)

The Ferris wheel and fair games at the Becker County fair. Fair rides were open every night of the fair from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Organizers were particularly pleased to note that the livestock barns were pretty full, despite the high heat and humidity that swept through the region to start the fair.

"I think we ended up with just under 100 beef animals, there were around 60 hogs and 40-plus sheep," Schauer said. "We don't have a problem getting animals in the barns."

Despite the heat outside, the animals were able to stay relatively cool in the barns this year, he added, thanks to some over-sized fans loaned to them from the East Otter Tail County Fair in Perham, which took place the previous weekend.

Two trucks crash into each other at the demo derby during the Becker County fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"That was a savior for us," Schauer said. "They really helped us get through (the heat)."

One thing about this year's fair that was a little bittersweet was the absence of longtime Fair Board President and Fair Manager Keith Sonnenberg. "It was a little difficult for everybody, not seeing him sitting in his chair in the office."

"Him and his dad (Bob Sonnenberg) have been leaders of the fair since I was a kid," Schauer added, noting that early this summer, Sonnenberg had been "determined to make it through one more fair."

Flames come out of a car's hood exhaust during the Becker County fair on Saturday, July 29, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

In the end, however, he didn't quite get there: Sonnenberg died June 11 due to complications from multiple myeloma.

Schauer, as the current vice president of the fair board, stepped up to fill the interim fair manager's role this year, but the matter of Sonnenberg's long-term replacement is still to be decided.

"We don't want to jump into anything," he said. "We want to hold his memory for as long as we can. We didn't feel it was right to discuss it or worry about it until after the fair was over."

The board will be meeting later this month to "figure out, as a board, what the best way of moving forward is going to be."

Six-year-old Marcy Raimondi of Fargo beams as she shows off the quilt she entered in the open class competition at the Becker County Fair this year. Raimondi earned a blue ribbon for her effort. She is the granddaughter of Detroit Lakes resident Bonnie Mohs. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune