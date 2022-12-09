Trailer home a 'total loss' following fire in rural Hewitt

HEWITT — A trailer home was deemed a "total loss" following a fire in rural Hewitt on Thursday, according to an Otter Tail Sheriff's Office news release.

On Dec. 8 at 7:23 p.m., emergency dispatchers received a call of a structure fire in Oak Valley Township, in rural Hewitt. Members of the Deer Creek and Hewitt fire departments responded to the scene, along with Otter Tail County Sheriff's deputies, but were unable to save the trailer home.

The home belonged to Kayla and Justin Burnett, both of Hewitt, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Deer Creek Fire Department, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office, but no foul play is suspected.