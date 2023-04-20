Transplant recipients detail what 'gift of sight' has meant to them during Detroit Lakes presentation

DETROIT LAKES — Though she "will always have eye problems," cornea transplant recipient Kailee Vigen told a room full of about 40 Detroit Lakes area residents on Tuesday, April 18, she still thinks of her transplant as "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Vigen, who received her transplant at the age of 6, on Oct. 23, 2007, said that she was not only "given the gift of sight" that day, "I was shown my whole life path."

"I'm on the path to becoming an eye doctor," she said. Vigen, who is now 22, will graduate from Concordia College this spring with a degree in chemistry, and says she is in the process of applying to medical schools so she can eventually realize her goal of becoming an ophthalmologist.

But Vigen wasn't the only cornea transplant recipient to tell her story at the Lions Gift of Sight presentation at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Tuesday: Detroit Lakes resident Reva Husby, who has required multiple transplants in both eyes due to the effects of Fuchs' dystrophy, stepped forward to thank all those who make the choice to become eye, organ and tissue donors after they pass away.

Detroit Lakes resident Reva Husby, who has been the recipient of multiple cornea transplants in both eyes due to the effects of Fuchs' dystrophy, expressed her gratitude to the Lions Gift of Sight eye bank and those who make the choice to become donors after death. She was an unexpected addition to the Detroit Lakes Lions Club's "Gift of Sight" program at St. Luke's Episcopal Church on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"Without them, I would be blind," she said.

Both women said that they were recipients of corneas that were donated through the Lions Gift of Sight (LGS) program at the University of Minnesota.

Sean Poppoff, LGS executive director, and Patty Stockdale, the program's manager of partner and community relations, both made the trip from the Twin Cities to Detroit Lakes for the presentation.

Poppoff spoke at length about the origins of the program, as well as the donation process, noting that the eye bank is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Annually, the program distributes more than 1,000 corneas for transplant and 1,000 eyes for research and medical education. In 2022, Poppoff said, LGS provided 1,438 corneas for transplant.

Though the program is a successful one, he noted, more donors are always welcome. Currently, only 56.6% of Minnesotans are registered donors — "we can do better," he said.

Though becoming a donor can be as simple as checking the box on your driver's license application, the screening process is considerably more detailed. "It's still rare," Stockdale said, noting that, on average, 120 Minnesotans die each day — but only six of those will become eye donors.

But the Lions are hoping to change that. Stockdale talked about a new campaign to register donors, in partnership with Donate Life Minnesota . The Lions have set up a national registry online at https://registerme.org/campaign for people to sign up to become organ, tissue and eye donors upon their death.

Detroit Lakes Lions Club member Jim Granger also spoke about local efforts to screen for vision problems in children, noting that since the club had acquired a spot vision checking machine in 2017, they had done over 18,000 vision screenings.

After the presentation, Vigen, Poppoff and Stockdale were presented with Detroit Lakes Lions "Knights of Sight" pins from local club members.