Triathlon in Detroit Lakes raises over $50,000 for Young Life campers

DETROIT LAKES — Three hundred fifty-eight triathletes ranging from 10 to 80 years old competed in the Young Life Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 19. The triathlon had six different racing categories: individual sprint, individual Olympic, individual paddle, relay sprint, relay Olympic, and relay paddle.

“Not everybody is like six-pack abs and all that stuff. It’s just people that are challenging themselves," said Young Life Director Peter Paulson.

The Young Life Triathlon raised over $50,000 for kids to go and experience Young Life camps and programs.

“For this little town of Detroit Lakes to put on this event of this magnitude is unbelievable,”Paulson said..

The triathlon had 200 volunteers that helped out with food, drinks and keeping the event running smoothly.

Madilynn Enderle (right) was the youngest triathlete at this years Young Life Triathlon. She finished with her dad, Nathan Enderle, at the Aug. 19, 2023 event. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“They usually will work the same station year after year so they know what their thing is … it goes pretty smooth,” said Paulson.

The Lumberjacks Triathletes are a group of individuals who have been participating in the triathlon for the past six years and raised nearly $3,000 for Young Life this year. The triathletes had different dollar amount goals. Each goal made the race harder for them by adding a restriction. The Lumberjacks raised more money by wearing flannel shirts, work pants, wool socks, hats and suspenders.

“It’s like swimming with a parachute,” said Lumberjack Forrest Sauer.

Tommy Ailie from the Lumberjacks team at the transition area between the swim and bike race at the Young Life Triathlon on Aug. 19, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The triathletes had to carry around axes and a “Babe the Blue Ox” stuffed animal during the running event.

“The reason we put on this hard stuff is because we’re raising money to get kids, like, giving kids the opportunity to go to camp with Young Life,” said Lumberjack Triathlete Brody Clarke. “If us doing hard stuff makes it easier for them to get there, we’re going to do it.”

The first to cross the finish line was Spencer Syvertson, 27, from Alexandria, Minnesota. Syvertson participated in the sprint race and finished with a time of 59 minutes and 15 seconds.

The first woman to cross the finish line was Kadie Hokanson, 42, from Alexandria, Minnesota. Hokanson participated in the individual sprint race and finished the race with a time of one hour and eight minutes. Hokanson finished eighth overall in the sprint race.

Josh Ashvig, 41, from Bismark, North Dakota, was the first-place finisher for the men's individual Olympic race, with a time of two hours and thirteen minutes. Ashvig had the best run time with a run of 37 minutes and eight seconds.

Cami Echoff, 37, from Detroit Lakes, finished first in the women's individual Olympic race with a time of two hours and 18 minutes. Echoff finished sixth overall in the Olympic race. Echoff had the best swim time in the triathlon with a swim of 22 minutes and 50 seconds.

The first-place relay sprint team was team Herk-u-Lees, consisting of team members Tracy Lee, Ellie Moses and Cami Lee. Team Herk-u-Lees finished with a total time of one hour and nine minutes.

The team to finish first in the Olympic relay race was A Swimmer and A Runner, consisting of Todd Peters and Dawn Peters. A Swimmer and A Runner finished with a total time of two hours and 43 minutes.

Alex Westoff, 33, from Detroit Lakes was the first-place finisher for the paddle division. Westoff finished the race with a time of one hour and 25 minutes.

The first-place winners for the paddle relay division were team Triumphant Trio, with members Kathy Olson, Marquel Madsen and Elliana Madsen. Team Triumphant Trio finished with a time of one hour and 51 minutes.

A bicyclist rounds the corner near Hub 41 at the Young Life Triathlon Aug. 19, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Participants had the option to paddle or swim, and paddlers had the option to use a kayak or paddle board at the Aug. 19, 2023 triathlon. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

A Young Life male sprinter swimming in Detroit Lake at the start of the triathlon on Aug. 19, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Olympic swimmer at the first event for the Young Life triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Sprinters rush into the water at the beginning of the Young Life Triathlon on Saturday Aug. 19, 2023. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune