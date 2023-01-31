6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Tribune brings home 32 awards from state competition

Of the 32 awards won by the Tribune at this year’s MNA contest, 11 were first-place awards, 10 were second-place awards and 11 were third-place awards.

IMG_0471.jpg
From the left: Tris Anderson, Vicki Gerdes, Michael Achterling and Devlyn Brooks, representing the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal, smile with their awards near the stage of the 156th Minnesota Newspaper Association awards in Brooklyn Park, Minn., on Jan. 26, 2023.
Contributed / Nichole Seitz
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
January 31, 2023 08:00 AM
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Tribune brought home 32 awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest was held during the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) convention and trade show in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Jan. 26-27.

The Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest recognizes excellence in news writing, photography, design and advertising. Newspapers compete against others with a similar subscription base. The Detroit Lakes Tribune went up against other multi-day newspapers with a subscription base of less than 5,000.

Laura Niemi, MNA member services and program manager, said “The entire BNC contest had 3,453 entries this year.”

Of the 32 awards won by the Tribune at this year’s MNA contest, 11 were first-place awards, 10 were second-place awards and 11 were third-place awards.

"The MNA Better Newspaper Contest is a way to measure the work of our team in relation to other newspaper professionals across Minnesota," said Devlyn Brooks, Detroit Lakes Tribune publisher/advertising director. "While our team's dedication to community journalism isn't inspired by awards, these awards are well-deserved recognition of our people's professional growth each year. This is an exceptional team of journalists and sales professionals who are committed to telling our communities' stories. That means that our readers and clients are the true winners."

The first-place awards included:

  • Headline Writing
  • Typography and Design
  • Use of Photography as a Whole
  • Best Advertisement - Liz Molacek, Mollie Burlingame
  • Columnist - Brooks
  • Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award - Nathan Bowe
  • Institutional Advertisement- Molacek, Jamie Holte
  • Photography News Photo - Michael Achterling
  • Photography Photo Story - Achterling
  • Self-promotion or House Ad - Julie Lake, Viola Anderson, Luanna Lake
  • Social Issues Story - Vicki Gerdes

The second-place awards included:

  • Website
  • Use of Color in Advertising
  • Sports Story - Jared Rubado
  • Press Photographers Portfolio - Achterling
  • Photography Photo Story - Achterling
  • Investigative Reporting - Bowe
  • Institutional Advertisement - Robin Stalley, L. Lake
  • Editorial Page as a Whole
  • Advertising Excellence
  • Government/Public Affairs Reporting - Achterling

The third-place awards included:

  • Sports Feature Story - Barbie Porter
  • Local Breaking News Coverage - Bowe, Gerdes
  • Investigative Reporting - Bowe
  • Institutional Advertisement - Stalley, L. Lake
  • Hard News - Barbie Porter
  • General Reporting
  • Dave Pyle New Journalist Award - Achterling
  • Columnist- Rubado
  • Classified Advertising Section
  • Best Use of Multimedia
  • Arts & Entertainment Story - Achterling, Gerdes
Related Topics: BECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKES
