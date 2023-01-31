Tribune brings home 32 awards from state competition

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Tribune brought home 32 awards from the Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest.

The contest was held during the annual Minnesota Newspaper Association (MNA) convention and trade show in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Jan. 26-27.

The Minnesota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspaper Contest recognizes excellence in news writing, photography, design and advertising. Newspapers compete against others with a similar subscription base. The Detroit Lakes Tribune went up against other multi-day newspapers with a subscription base of less than 5,000.

Laura Niemi, MNA member services and program manager, said “The entire BNC contest had 3,453 entries this year.”

Of the 32 awards won by the Tribune at this year’s MNA contest, 11 were first-place awards, 10 were second-place awards and 11 were third-place awards.

"The MNA Better Newspaper Contest is a way to measure the work of our team in relation to other newspaper professionals across Minnesota," said Devlyn Brooks, Detroit Lakes Tribune publisher/advertising director. "While our team's dedication to community journalism isn't inspired by awards, these awards are well-deserved recognition of our people's professional growth each year. This is an exceptional team of journalists and sales professionals who are committed to telling our communities' stories. That means that our readers and clients are the true winners."

The first-place awards included:



Headline Writing

Typography and Design

Use of Photography as a Whole

Best Advertisement - Liz Molacek, Mollie Burlingame

Columnist - Brooks

Herman Roe Editorial Writing Award - Nathan Bowe

Institutional Advertisement- Molacek, Jamie Holte

Photography News Photo - Michael Achterling

Photography Photo Story - Achterling

Self-promotion or House Ad - Julie Lake, Viola Anderson, Luanna Lake

Social Issues Story - Vicki Gerdes

The second-place awards included:



Website

Use of Color in Advertising

Sports Story - Jared Rubado

Press Photographers Portfolio - Achterling

Photography Photo Story - Achterling

Investigative Reporting - Bowe

Institutional Advertisement - Robin Stalley, L. Lake

Editorial Page as a Whole

Advertising Excellence

Government/Public Affairs Reporting - Achterling

The third-place awards included:

