News Local

Trinity Lutheran Church donates $8,044 to Becker County Food Panty, part of Minnesota FoodShare campaign

Members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes presented the Becker County Food Pantry with a $8,044 donation on April 4 as part of March's Minnesota FoodShare campaign.

TrinityBCFP.jpg
The Outreach Committee of Trinity Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes presents a donation to the Becker County Food Pantry as part of the Minnesota FoodShare campaign. From the left: Lori Velde, Connie Wood, Pete Granger, Brad Carlson, Jeanette Granger, Patti Wentz and Mary Saunders.
Contributed / Trinity Lutheran Church
Today at 12:33 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Members of Trinity Lutheran Church donated more than $8,000 to the Becker County Food Pantry on April 4 as part of the Minnesota FoodShare campaign, which runs during March throughout the state.

The church's outreach committee presented the check to Brad Carlson, executive director of the food pantry, as part of the annual initiative to address food insecurity and poverty.

The theme for this year's fundraiser was "Drumming Up Donations to Fight Hunger," according to a statement from the church.

For 43 years, the Minnesota FoodShare campaign has helped keep about 300 food shelves stocked throughout the year, according to the Greater Minneapolis Council of Church's website .

The website also said $18.5 million has been distributed via the FoodFund since the program began, of which 100% of the donations are distributed to participating food shelves.

" We envision a future where all Minnesotans have access to healthy food and no one struggles with food insecurity," the group's website states. "This initiative directly addresses these issues. We invite you to join our efforts and advocate for long-term solutions to food insecurity in our communities. "

The annual March campaign began as a church community effort to stock the food shelves in the seven-county Twin Cities metro area, but was expanded to the entire state because the effort was "so successful" and the need was "so evident," according to the website.

