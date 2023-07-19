6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Tug-O-War competition draws crowd in Detroit Lakes

Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes City Beach on Tuesday, July 18

_MG_0169.JPG
The Laker Football Players team celebrated as they were crowned grand champions of the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition for 2023. Team members included: Malachi McGowan, Isaac Cariveau, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom and Dylan Bekkerus.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 11:26 AM
IMG_0034.JPG
The Krusty Krabs were in the first round of the tug-o-war event at the Northwest Water Carnival on Tuesday, July 18. The team, made up of Braxten Foltz, Eagen Wahl, Kael Schmitz, Sawyer Becker and Isaiah Smith, received help from Gage Hatch (far left). Hatch left his team on the other end of the rope (which consisted of all teenage boys) to provide an anchor for the Krusty Krabs and give them a fighting chance.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES —Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18. A large crowd encircled the tug-o-war pit where youngsters, teens and adults tried to show brawn and tactical prowess to win the championship trophy. Some teams tried a heave-ho method while others dug their heels into the sand waiting for their competition to tire before tugging to a win.

The Laker Football Players team was crowned the grand champion of the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War adult competition. The team members included: Malachi McGowan, Isaac Cariveau, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom and Dylan Bekkerus.

IMG_0054.JPG
The Mayors won the championship title in the kids class of the tug-o-war event. The team included Scarlet Lundberg, Braylen Sonnenberg, Isabella Laux, Zoey Nelson and Trinity Aufdenkamp.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_0140.JPG
George Lepisto joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 as part of the T.S. Dock & Lift team. He was joined by team members Dylon Hanson, Joe Grove, Pat Schons and Tory Romann.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Picture galleries of teams and the crowd below, click right on the picture to see the next photograph:

_MG_0164.JPG
1/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0166.JPG
2/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0168.JPG
3/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0170.JPG
4/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0174.JPG
5/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0176.JPG
6/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0180.JPG
7/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0181.JPG
8/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
_MG_0184.JPG
9/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0032.JPG
10/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0035.JPG
11/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0040.JPG
12/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0057.JPG
13/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0064.JPG
14/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0066.JPG
15/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0077.JPG
16/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0079.JPG
17/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0083.JPG
18/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0084.JPG
19/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0087.JPG
20/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0089.JPG
21/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0091.JPG
22/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0094.JPG
23/23: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0095.JPG
1/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0096.JPG
2/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0097.JPG
3/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0098.JPG
4/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0101.JPG
5/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0106.JPG
6/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0107.JPG
7/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0108.JPG
8/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0109.JPG
9/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0113.JPG
10/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0115.JPG
11/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0116.JPG
12/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0118.JPG
13/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0122.JPG
14/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0125.JPG
15/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0130.JPG
16/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0133.JPG
17/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0134.JPG
18/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0137.JPG
19/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0138.JPG
20/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0141.JPG
21/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0144.JPG
22/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0145.JPG
23/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0147.JPG
24/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0148.JPG
25/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0150.JPG
26/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0151.JPG
27/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18
IMG_0156.JPG
28/28: Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
MichaelLustilaWeb.png
Local
Menahga man gets 31 months for violating predatory offender registration law
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Color Guard.JPG
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 19-30
5h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_8807.jpg
Local
Pup plunges past measuring tape at Northwest Water Carnival event
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
ambulance.jpg
Minnesota
27-year-old Ely man killed in crash Monday
53m ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Men in uniform standing around a hospital bed.
Minnesota
Morrison County sheriff’s deputy recovering after being struck by vehicle
20h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_8667.jpg
Local
About 20 join the Lego Building Competition in Detroit Lakes
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Officers find campfire on Detroit Lakes City Beach Saturday
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter