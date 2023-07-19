Tug-O-War competition draws crowd in Detroit Lakes
Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes City Beach on Tuesday, July 18
DETROIT LAKES —Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18. A large crowd encircled the tug-o-war pit where youngsters, teens and adults tried to show brawn and tactical prowess to win the championship trophy. Some teams tried a heave-ho method while others dug their heels into the sand waiting for their competition to tire before tugging to a win.
The Laker Football Players team was crowned the grand champion of the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War adult competition. The team members included: Malachi McGowan, Isaac Cariveau, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom and Dylan Bekkerus.
Picture galleries of teams and the crowd below, click right on the picture to see the next photograph:
