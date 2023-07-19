Tug-O-War competition draws crowd in Detroit Lakes

The Krusty Krabs were in the first round of the tug-o-war event at the Northwest Water Carnival on Tuesday, July 18. The team, made up of Braxten Foltz, Eagen Wahl, Kael Schmitz, Sawyer Becker and Isaiah Smith, received help from Gage Hatch (far left). Hatch left his team on the other end of the rope (which consisted of all teenage boys) to provide an anchor for the Krusty Krabs and give them a fighting chance. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES —Several teams joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on the Detroit Lakes city beach on Tuesday, July 18. A large crowd encircled the tug-o-war pit where youngsters, teens and adults tried to show brawn and tactical prowess to win the championship trophy. Some teams tried a heave-ho method while others dug their heels into the sand waiting for their competition to tire before tugging to a win.

The Laker Football Players team was crowned the grand champion of the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War adult competition. The team members included: Malachi McGowan, Isaac Cariveau, Ryan Brinkman, Brayden Sjoblom and Dylan Bekkerus.

The Mayors won the championship title in the kids class of the tug-o-war event. The team included Scarlet Lundberg, Braylen Sonnenberg, Isabella Laux, Zoey Nelson and Trinity Aufdenkamp. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

George Lepisto joined in the Northwest Water Carnival’s Tug-O-War competition on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 as part of the T.S. Dock & Lift team. He was joined by team members Dylon Hanson, Joe Grove, Pat Schons and Tory Romann. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

