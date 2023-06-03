Turf Wars take over Becker County Fairgrounds

DETROIT LAKES —Turf Wars returned to the Becker County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 3 for a revved up good time.

Alec Wold of Detroit Lakes is not a racer, but his four-year-old son Breccan wanted to quench his need for speed. After learning to safely ride a stock Yamaha 50, the little rider was given the chance to go for the gold. As he waited to race, he said his favorite part was going to be winning a race. Meanwhile, his father was simply enjoying the time bonding with his son.

Alec Wold helped his son Breccan, 4, prepare for the race while they waited in the queue. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Brayden Davis said he was glad to hit up Turf Wars simply for the love of racing his 125 CCS-SR. The Barnesville resident attended the event with his dad Mike Mork.

“Last year I got second,” Davis said, noting he lost two races but took the checkered flag in one. This year, he was hoping for a first place finish, he added.

Some racers who wanted to win may have faced a local track legend, John Mack of Detroit Lakes. The youth racer explained that he always enjoyed riding dirt bikes, and after his first race he was hooked. The fun event kept the son of Brad and Kelli Mack riding heat after heat in the event as he climbed to the top of the leader-board in his division.

Turf Wars offered racing for all ages, from four years of age to adult. The variety of the races was a sight to behold for many race fans. One heat may see farm utility equipment racing or ATVs; dirt bikes or open mod vehicles.

The fun started at 11 a.m. and was set to conclude around 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3.

Luke Eggebraaten is one of four that brought the races to Detroit Lakes. He shares ownership of the event with Hunter Walz, Jena Walz and Jake Sherbrooke.

Eggebraaten explained that Turf Wars celebrated its seventh year of races, but only the last two were held at the fairgrounds in Detroit Lakes. Prior to coming to town, he said the event was held at Sherbrooke’s property.

Some riders received last minute encouragement before the race began. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

After the first year at the fairgrounds, the owners had such a good experience that they agreed the location was a top choice for future Turf Wars in Detroit Lakes.

“We’re happy to bring more events to Detroit Lakes,” Eggebraaten said.

He added volunteers make the event possible. Turf Wars had more than 30 volunteers on-site to assist spectators at the gate, provide food and drink and keep the racers on queue for their turns at the starting line.

“We couldn't do it without them,” Eggebraaten said.

To show their thanks, first time volunteer Thomas Leach of Detroit Lakes said the event organizers kept the crew fed with pies from a local pizzeria, hydrated with plenty of water, and even provided an after-event dinner.

Leach added that while this was his first year as a volunteer, he already felt like part of the Turf Wars family.

“It’s a great community feeling, and really fun,” he said.

The popularity of racing caught the attention of Polar Fest organizers, Eggebraaten noted. He said talks are in the early stages to bring Turf Wars to Polar Fest. He added logistics still needs to be worked out, but he is hopeful Turf Wars will make its inaugural appearance this next winter during Polar Fest.