Two big grants will cut phosphorus into Detroit Lake, sediments into Buffalo River

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County and Detroit Lakes will benefit from large Clean Water Fund grants from the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.

A $640,000 grant will help reduce phosphorus flowing into Big Detroit Lake by funding Phase 2 of the Rice Lake Wetland Restoration Project — restoring that partially-drained wetland.

That will reduce the largest downstream source of phosphorus flowing into Detroit Lake.

The project involves construction of the Lower Pool Restoration Area, consisting of a water control structure-rock fishway with draw-down capabilities; a 15-foot-wide low-water crossing; and an embankment-access road.

The project is estimated to reduce phosphorus loads into the Big Detroit Lake by 600 to 1,500 pounds per year, depending on summer weather conditions. The Pelican River Watershed District received the grant.

An $800,000 grant to the Becker Soil and Water Conservation District will go towards reducing sediment in the Buffalo River.

The grant will be used to install agricultural best management practices in the Buffalo Red River Watershed — to reduce both sediment and phosphorus going into the Buffalo River.

The sweeping project includes the creation of 110 water and sediment control basins, seven grade stabilizations, 10 grassed waterways, 12 critical area plantings, 45 acres of filter strips, 2,500 acres per year of cover crops, 320 acres of rotational grazing or use exclusion, and 86 acres of wetland restoration.

In total, the project is expected to cut sediment loading to the Buffalo River by about 33,000 tons per year, phosphorus loading by more than 21,000 pounds per year, and nitrogen loading by more than 24,000 pounds per year.

It will also reduce fecal coliform bacteria through livestock exclusion, nutrient management and rotational grazing, according to a news release from BWSR, the state soil and water conservation agency.

In a separate sediment-control project, a $400,000 grant will go to the Clay Soil and Water Conservation District, which is working with landowners and the Buffalo-Red River Watershed District to stabilize gullies leading into the Red River.

The first priority will be ongoing erosion in Snakey Creek, an outlet of County Ditch No. 41 which is now the most critically-eroding gully contributing sediment to the Red River in the area.

When stabilized, sediment load to the river will be reduced by over 1,400 tons per year, and total phosphorus will be reduced by over 1,600 pounds per year.

The local projects are part of $11.6 million dispersed by BWSR in the form of 34 grants. Learn more about the grant recipients:

