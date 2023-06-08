99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two hurt in Hwy 10 crash in Detroit Lakes on Wednesday

The crash occurred when a 2021 Chevy Malibu, eastbound on Highway 10, ran a red light while making a left turn and collided with a 2014 Ford Edge that was westbound on Highway 10.

News Staff
Today at 12:12 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Two Ponsford residents were injured in a two-car crash Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 59 in Detroit Lakes.

The crash occurred when a 2021 Chevy Malibu, eastbound on Highway 10, ran a red light while making a left turn, according to the State Patrol. The Chevy collided with a 2014 Ford Edge that was westbound on Highway 10.

Marva Joan Aitken, 23, of Ponsford was driving the Malibu, and Albert Leroy Brunner, 74, of Ponsford was a passenger in the car.

They both went to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the Ford Edge, Brailee Rose Sgro, 19, of Detroit Lakes, was not injured, according to the State Patrol.

All three people were wearing seat belts. Airbags deployed in the Ford Edge but not the Chevy Malibu.

The crash was reported at 1:54 p.m. on dry pavement. St. Mary’s EMS and Detroit Lakes police and firefighters assisted at the scene.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
