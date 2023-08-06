Two juveniles injured when ATV rolls over in Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY — Two juveniles were injured in an ATV rollover in Otter Tail County Saturday.

A boy and a girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and were taken to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.

They were on a 2009 Polaris Sportsman ATV that was traveling in a private field south of Highway 210 at Wilson Road when it rolled.

The names, ages and city of residence of the two accident victims were not released by the State Patrol. They were not wearing helmets, and no alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The accident was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in dry conditions in the northwest corner of Tordenskjold Township near Underwood.

Ringdahl Ambulance, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Battle Lake Police Department and Underwood Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.