Two Lake Park residents seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Otter Tail Lake

Larry Ray Kornovich, 71, and Susan Katherine Kornovich, 71, suffered significant injuries and were flown from the scene via Life Link III helicopter.

motorcycle crash.png
The motorcycle-deer collision occurred on Otter Tail County Highway 74 near County Highway 32, northwest of Otter Tail Lake.
Google Maps
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 11:51 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Two Lake Park residents were injured when their motorcycle hit a deer in Otter Tail County on Monday.

The driver, Larry Ray Kornovich, 71, and the passenger, Susan Katherine Kornovich, 71, suffered significant injuries and were flown from the scene via Life Link III helicopter, according to a news release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office. They are expected to survive. Both were wearing helmets and no alcohol was involved in the crash.

The 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on County Road 74 near County Road 32 when it collided with a deer. The accident was reported at 12:25 p.m. northwest of Otter Tail Lake in Amor Township.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
