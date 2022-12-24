Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two Lakers earn FFA scholarships at recent competition

Seven FFA blue jackets were presented to Detroit Lakes High School students.

Makayla Baumgartner.jpg
Laker Makayla Baumgartner placed first overall individually in the Food Science competition and received a $750 scholarship.
Contributed / DLHS FFA
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Two Detroit Lakes High School FFA members earned scholarships at the recent Ag and Natural Resource Day competition in Crookston, Minn.

Student Makayla Baumgartner placed first overall individually in the Food Science competition and received a $750 scholarship. Her classmate Avery Klabunde placed third overall in the individual Livestock Evaluation competition and received a $450 scholarship.

Avery Klabunde.jpg
Laker Avery Klabunde placed third overall in the individual Livestock Evaluation competition and received a $450 scholarship.
Contributed / DLHS FFA

The Lakers also saw the FFA Food Science team take third place overall. Team members included Baumgartner, Eden Schmitz, Akira Olp and Julián Jiminez.

The busy day on Dec. 2 saw more than 1,200 students from across the state compete in 14 competitions. The well-known FFA blue jackets were also presented to several Lakers at the event, including: Klabunde, Jimenez, Beau Carlson, Malayna Perry, Reece Johnson, Macey Olson and Kyler Johnston.

Food Science.jpg
The Lakers FFA Food Science team took third place overall at a recent competition. Team members include: Makayla Baumgartner, Eden Schmitz, Akira Olp and Julián Jiminez.
Contributed / DLHS FFA

The FFA teams also competed at regions and the results were as follows:
● Carlson, Brock Burhans, Brody Bowers, Mason Mallory and Max Splonkowski placed fourth as a team in Milk Quality. Individually, Bowers placed eighth and Carlson, ninth.
● Baumgartner placed first in prepared public speaking.
● Mikayla Engum placed second in employment skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the Detroit Lakes School Board’s monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, the FFA program and its students were applauded for their efforts, successes and commitment to the program.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKES PUBLIC SCHOOLSFFABECKER COUNTYDETROIT LAKES HIGH SCHOOL
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What to read next
122822.N.DL.NewLawmakers2 (edited).jpg
Local
Detroit Lakes officials hope new lawmakers are as helpful as Marquart and Eken
Detroit Lakes has long been blessed with a healthy, growing tax base — which is killing the city’s funding under the existing Local Government Aid formula.
December 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
IMG_7859 (2).JPG
Local
Outgoing commissioners Knutson, Grimsley receive honors during final county board meeting of 2022
Outgoing Becker County Commissioners Larry Knutson, District 1, and Ben Grimsley, District 2, were each honored for their years of service during the last county board meeting of the year on Dec. 20.
December 24, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
JulieM.jpg
Local
Spirits of loved ones rekindled at Christmas
Santa collection brings back a flood of memories for area resident.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
IMG_7813 (2).JPG
Local
PHOTOS: Dazzling decorations in Detroit Lakes as delightful holiday displays color the winter landscape
On a 25-mile trip through the streets of Detroit Lakes, multiple homes displayed their holiday cheer through decorations on Dec. 17. Check out the scenes from 10 of Detroit Lakes' finest.
December 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling