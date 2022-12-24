Two Lakers earn FFA scholarships at recent competition

DETROIT LAKES — Two Detroit Lakes High School FFA members earned scholarships at the recent Ag and Natural Resource Day competition in Crookston, Minn.

Student Makayla Baumgartner placed first overall individually in the Food Science competition and received a $750 scholarship. Her classmate Avery Klabunde placed third overall in the individual Livestock Evaluation competition and received a $450 scholarship.

The Lakers also saw the FFA Food Science team take third place overall. Team members included Baumgartner, Eden Schmitz, Akira Olp and Julián Jiminez.

The busy day on Dec. 2 saw more than 1,200 students from across the state compete in 14 competitions. The well-known FFA blue jackets were also presented to several Lakers at the event, including: Klabunde, Jimenez, Beau Carlson, Malayna Perry, Reece Johnson, Macey Olson and Kyler Johnston.

The FFA teams also competed at regions and the results were as follows:

● Carlson, Brock Burhans, Brody Bowers, Mason Mallory and Max Splonkowski placed fourth as a team in Milk Quality. Individually, Bowers placed eighth and Carlson, ninth.

● Baumgartner placed first in prepared public speaking.

● Mikayla Engum placed second in employment skills.

During the Detroit Lakes School Board’s monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 19, the FFA program and its students were applauded for their efforts, successes and commitment to the program.

