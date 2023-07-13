Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Two part-time officers join the Detroit Lakes Police Department

Jerron Aschnewitz and Ethan Wothe added to roster of 17 full-time police officers in Detroit Lakes

officerMayor.jpg
Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk swore in two part-time police officers during the monthly city council meeting. The two officers will join a team of 17 full-time officers and two civilian assistants.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 2:06 PM

DETROIT LAKES —The Detroit Lakes Poilce Department now has two part-time officers. The Detroit Lakes City Council approved the hiring of Jerron Aschnewitz and Ethan Wothe during their monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11.

After receiving the council’s blessing to bring the new hires on-board, the officers read their oath of office. The two officers will join a team of 17 full-time officers and two civilian assistants.

“It’s good to have you,” said Mayor Matt Brenk.

Officers Sworn in.jpg
Jerron Aschnewitz (left) and Ethan Wothe read the oath of office during the Detroit Lakes City Council's monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 11. Detroit Lakes Mayor Matt Brenk swore the officers in.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
