United Way honors its 'everyday heroes,' including longtime director LuAnn Porter

DETROIT LAKES — The United Way of Becker County has been honoring its "everyday heroes" — including local first responders, law enforcement, firefighters and other emergency services personnel — for more than 20 years now.

The United Way's Celebration of Heroes began in the spring of 2002, in response to the national tragedy of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and the role that emergency service workers had played in the country's recovery from the events of that day. The event was created by former United Way Executive Director LuAnn Porter — and at this year's ceremony, held Thursday, April 27, at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes, Porter herself was honored for 32 years of service to the United Way.

"It's hard to put a number on how many lives she's reached," said Terry Haus, who took over as the United Way's executive director last fall.

In lieu of a formal award, the United Way gifted Porter with a framed photo of Detroit Lakes, taken by former United Way President Jim Sinclair ( who is also an accomplished photographer ).

An emotional Porter talked about "the gift of friendship" that she had received from all those who had worked with the United Way over the years, and how much she had cherished the opportunity to get to know the people in the community "who reach out to those in need, day in and day out."

"Thank you all for being a part of my life," she added.

Other honorees at the event were as follows:

Business Community Spirit Award: Papa Murphy's

Long-time resident and former Papa Murphy’s owner Helen Foltz once stated, “One of my goals the whole time I was at Papa Murphy’s was to support the community in every way I could — I supported everything I could, I tried to give back. That’s what makes our community and Detroit Lakes great: the businesses and people are willing to give.”

Papa Murphy's owners Clinton and Megan Smith were honored with the Business Community Spirit Award at the 2023 United Way Celebration of Heroes. The award was presented by 2022-23 United Way of Becker County President Josh Herzog and United Way Executive Director Terry Haus.

The new co-owner of Papa Murphy’s, Megan Smith (who bought the business last year, along with husband Clinton) met Foltz about 11 years ago, while serving on a local nonprofit board. She appeared to take Foltz's words to heart when she took over the business — and in so doing, earned the United Way's 2023 Business Community Spirit Award.

"Papa Murphy’s continues to provide ovens and discounts for local concession stands, like (the ones operated by) the Frazee trap shooting team, the DL hockey and basketball teams, as well as for local school carnivals and events," said the United Way's 2022-23 President, Josh Herzog, in presenting the award.

In her years at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, Megan Smith was also very involved with the Mountain's "Ski Angel" program, which promotes "sound environmental, recreation and educational programming to develop the health and wellness of children and families that may have financial hardships."

She and her husband Clinton, who is a military veteran, continue to support veterans whenever possible. For 15 of their 20 years as a married couple, they have made their home in Detroit Lakes, where they raised their three children — son Greydan and daughters, Kaydee and Addy.

"A busy mother already, it is truly amazing to witness all that she accomplishes on top of acting as a nurse during her son’s recent health challenges, and an advocate raising awareness for Ehlers-Danlos syndrome," Herzog said.

In accepting the award, Smith noted that it had been a tough year for their family, as their son had undergone three surgeries. She said that she had learned "there are only two things you can control in your life — your work ethic and the way you treat people," and she tries to pass on that lesson to the 27 high school students they employ at Papa Murphy's.

She tells her employees, "Your work ethic is very important to your success ... and how you treat people will come back to you."

Herzog said, "Detroit Lakes is fortunate to have this business owner as part of our community, and we look forward to many years to come as it continues to support the nonprofit organizations and children and families of Becker County."

Individual Community Spirit Award: Jim Velde

The Individual Community Spirit Award is presented annually by the United Way "to an individual who makes a difference by going above and beyond what is expected in support of their community," said Herzog, who noted that the 2023 recipient was “a person that quietly changes the world, without most people’s knowledge that it is happening and does so with grace and humility.”

Local Fuller Center for Housing Chapter President Jim Velde was presented with the United Way of Becker County's 2023 Individual Community Spirit Award at the United Way Celebration of Heroes event on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Presenting the award were the United Way's 2022-23 Board President, Josh Herzog and United Way Executive Director Terry Haus.

A resident of Detroit Lakes for the past 37 years, Jim Velde made an immediate impact on the community with his involvement in the Detroit Lakes Jaycees, including their annual Northwest Water Carnival.

"He was born into the life of farming and felt drawn to lead the annual CROP walk in the early 1990s," Herzog said. "Part of the money raised for the hungry stayed right here at the Becker County Food Pantry. A cause that he still goes back to today."

He followed that endeavor up with getting involved with the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and later with its successor, the Fuller Center for Housing, where he currently serves as president.

"Under his guidance as the president at the Fuller Center for Housing they were able to complete their first build and moved a new family in, just this past January," Herzog said. "He dedicates every Tuesday in the summer months to serving up burgers at the Picnic in the Park, whistling and singing to himself as he raises money for the Fuller Center for Housing. It could not be established whether his grilled burgers, his whistling or the smile on his face is the best part of getting a burger from him."

Herzog also noted that Velde is very involved with Detroit Lakes' Trinity Lutheran Church, which he joined back in 1987.

"He has played guitar for the Sunday school program, served as a Sunday school teacher and mentor for confirmation students," Herzog said. "He has been a property committee member, the Christian outreach committee, the evangelism committee, the church council, the personnel committee and the executive committee. He serves as an usher, mows the lawn, shovels the snow, rakes the leaves and has been a new member sponsor.

"In his 'spare' time, he enjoys being at the Lakes Area Curling Club. He has served on the board and as president of the club. He shares his love for the sport any way he can, whether it is working with gym classes or working at the Bonspiels."

Velde very briefly thanked the crowd for the award, living up to Herzog's statement that he "doesn’t do any of these things for recognition, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do, which is a testament to his character."

Everyday Hero Award: Hank Ludtke

Though he is no longer mayor of Frazee, Hank Ludtke in many ways remains the face of his hometown. In his current role as president of the Frazee Economic Development Authority, Ludtke has been involved in bringing a new dental clinic to the town and has been "tireless" in his efforts to make the Heartland Trail's Frazee connection a reality, as well as the proposed new Wannigan Park project.

Frazee's Hank Ludtke was the recipient of the United Way of Becker County's 2023 Everyday Hero Award. Ludtke, who served as Frazee's mayor for many years, remains heavily involved in the community's economic development and tourism activities. He was presented with the award by the United Way's incoming 2023-24 board president, Cody Einerson, and United Way Executive Director Terry Haus.

In announcing Ludtke as the United Way's 2023 Everyday Hero Award winner, Herzog noted, "Here are just a few of the things our Hero is involved in.... the museum project, downtown (Frazee) commercial retail space, Wannigan Park project, business center building (Mahube), and the relocation of a sanitary sewer pipe, which now crosses a river. He is also part of the following groups; Frazee Sportsman's Club, Becker County EDA, North Country Trail Association, Becker County DAC, 'Spotlight on Frazee' with TV-3 (the local public access television station), event host for Frazee Turkey Days (he was the 2022 Turkey Days Parade Grand Marshal as well), Frazee Park Board, Frazee Lions, Red River Basin Committee.

"Another area of service that gives just a glimpse into this person’s heart is his service to Neighbor to Neighbor, a nonprofit agency whose goal is to help keep seniors in their home," Herzog continued. "He serves on the board of directors but is also a faithful, dependable volunteer driver who will do whatever he can to get people to their appointments. Whether that is having to drive to Fergus Falls, Fargo or driving through inclement weather. He is willing to head to the grocery store or whatever errands need to get done. He will do what he can, and he will do it with love and cheer on his face and in his heart.

"What is an Everyday Hero? It is a person who carries on with their daily lives while at the same time touching the lives of others. The person who faces adversity and is inspired to help others. The person who devotes himself or herself to make life better for someone else. As you have heard me describe (Ludtke), I am confident in saying he is the epitome of an Everyday Hero."

In accepting the award, Ludtke noted that he had been "blindsided" by his family and others, who kept the secret of his being honored that night right up until it was announced.

Bob and Michelle Harris Memorial Award: Denise Kettner

Denise Kettner, who is a past president of the United Way of Becker County, was honored this year with its biggest honor: The Bob and Michelle Harris Memorial Award.

"Our final award is a very special one, given annually to a person in Becker County who has demonstrated the leadership, community involvement and hometown spirit that was personified by Bob and Michelle Harris," said Herzog. "This year’s recipient is a shining example of this criteria."

Denise Kettner, who served as a kindergarten teacher in Detroit Lakes for 33 years, was given a big hug from one of her former students, Josh Herzog, as he presented her with the United Way of Becker County's 2023 Bob and Michelle Harris Award on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

A kindergarten teacher at Detroit Lakes Public Schools for 33 years, Kettner "touched the lives of over 1,300 students," Herzog said, adding that she "provided great leadership in her job, as well as in all of the many organizations she enthusiastically services in our community. Her hometown pride is exemplified in all her acts of kindness and her willingness to offer her time and talents to lift those around her.

"The impact (Kettner) made in her classroom was so evident that she was awarded the Michelle Harris Educator of the Year Award in 2011," Herzog said. "She took on a leadership role in Education Detroit Lakes, serving as president for five years and serving on the negotiations committee for many years. She served on the State of Minnesota’s Education Minnesota Political Advisory Committee, and she currently serves on the Detroit Lakes Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors and the Detroit Lakes Public Education Foundation."

In addition to all of that, Herzog said, Kettner also volunteers with the Becker County Food Pantry, Hospice of the Red River Valley, Ecumen Detroit Lakes, and spent eight years on the United Way's board of directors as well.

"Volunteerism is a central part of this person’s core values," Herzog said, adding that in her years with the United Way, Kettner served not just as board president, but also was a member of its Leadership Circle, volunteered with the employee payroll and business fundraising drives, chaired the Celebration of Heroes and Community Celebration for several years, and continued to be involved with the latter for many years.

She has also been an integral part of the United Way's annual Day of Caring event, which sends Detroit Lakes High School students out to do multiple community service projects each year. She "volunteers cheerfully to help support and ensure that the Day of Caring is a success for our community each year," Herzog added.

Kettner is a "very active" member of her local church as well, chairing Holy Rosary Catholic Church's annual Christmas Cookie Sale and providing baked goods for it as well; chairing their annual Parish Festival and volunteering to serve during the church's 2022 Block Party.

It was a very emotional Kettner who accepted the award, noting that she was particularly honored to receive an honor that was named in memory of the Harrises — particularly Michelle, a former teaching colleague whom Kettner had looked up to as "an inspiring, positive influence on all those around her."