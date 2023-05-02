99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Updated construction plans for West Lake Drive projects in Detroit Lakes

Work continues on County Road 6, and West Lake Drive from Legion Road to County Road 6 will be closed to through traffic starting Wednesday morning, May 3.

west lake drive 2 (edited).jpg
Construction was ongoing on West Lake Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Nathan Bowe/Tribune
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:02 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Here’s the latest update on the West Lake Drive projects from Detroit Lakes City Engineer Jon Pratt. He said the schedule and plans have changed a bit from an earlier news release:

West Lake Drive – Phase 2 (County Road 6 to Pelican River):

  • Hough continues to work on County Road 6. The work is taking a bit longer than originally planned due to poor soils that needed to be excavated/replaced and ground water conditions. They have completed the storm sewer installation and subgrade preparation. 
  • The crew is currently working on placing an aggregate base on County Road 6 and anticipate having the area reopened to traffic by Wednesday afternoon.    
  • Crews will then refocus efforts on grading the bike trail and driveways and getting these ready for concrete pavement. 

West Lake Drive Phase 1 (Legion Road to County Road 6):

  • This segment of West Lake Drive will be closed to through traffic beginning Wednesday morning, May 3. The closure was delayed to allow work to be completed on County Road 6. 
    • As a reminder, a detour route will be posted. The closure and local access will look very similar to last year, with one-way local traffic from Legion Road, south to County Road 6.
    • Again, this will need to be one-way traffic and we ask that all residents please abide by the one-way limitation. We will be closing the eastern half of the roadway to facilitate construction activity. This will only leave room for a one-way lane of traffic on the western half of the street. 
  • Crews will begin installation of dewatering wells and equipment on May 3. This installation will take most of the remaining week.  Dewatering will be limited to roughly half a dozen locations, and there will not be a need for a header pipe along the length of the project like last year. The dewatering is just to facilitate the installation of a few manhole structures needed for the stormwater system. 
  • Next week (starting May 8) crews will be working on some retaining walls and possibly some minor grading operations along the proposed bike trail area. 
  • More significant work will begin the week of May 15. Further updates will be provided closer to that time.
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
snowbulance (edited).jpg
Local
Injured in the Becker County woods? Have no fear, the Snowbulance is here!
May 02, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
"Are You There God? It's me, Margaret." movie poster
Arts and Entertainment
Growing pains painfully funny in ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.’
May 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Frank Lee
LuAnn Porter.jpg
Local
United Way honors its 'everyday heroes,' including longtime director LuAnn Porter
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Devlyn Brooks.png
Columns
Publisher's column: Annual ‘Best of the Lakes Area Readers’ Choice’ nominations will open on May 15
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
BucksMill_survey (edited).jpg
Local
Plan to reroute Pelican River around Bucks Dam picks up speed
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Woman accused of kicking, breaking glass on school bus door
May 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SC.jpg
Local
Commercial building height may increase in Detroit Lakes
May 01, 2023 04:49 PM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter