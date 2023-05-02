Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

DETROIT LAKES — Here’s the latest update on the West Lake Drive projects from Detroit Lakes City Engineer Jon Pratt. He said the schedule and plans have changed a bit from an earlier news release:

Updated construction plans for West Lake Drive projects in Detroit Lakes Work continues on County Road 6, and West Lake Drive from Legion Road to County Road 6 will be closed to through traffic starting Wednesday morning, May 3.

