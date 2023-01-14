Utkes inducted into Cowboy Hall of Fame

DETROIT LAKES — After decades of breeding champion Appaloosa horses, Kim and Dave Utke are contemplating retirement. The two are both in their 80s, and if they decide to retire, they would be doing so at the top of their trade.

The Utkes saw their ranch inducted into the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame in 2022.

Kim said the nomination process required a lot of paperwork to be submitted, records shown and accomplishments written down.

“It was good we had to do that, otherwise we never would’ve,” she said, adding the history of their ranch, Sheldak Ranch, was now captured in a 4-inch thick notebook that lists all the champion horses.

“That was the second year we were nominated,” Kim said. “The first year we missed out by one point.”

She was told some judges reading the nomination questioned if the submission was credible, as there were so many accomplishments listed.

In addition to their horses (and their horse’s offspring) collecting dozens of championships, several have been inducted into the hall of fame. The ranch was also inducted into the Appaloosa Hall of Fame in 2019.

Kim noted the second year the ranch was up for the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame award, “it was a landslide.” She said that she and her husband are proud of the accolades and are happy to have provided others with the opportunity to ride Appaloosa horses with champion bloodlines.

Kim and Dave Utke have several accolades for their ranch in Sheldon, N.D., as do their horses. Awards include championship titles and inductions into various halls of fame. Submited / Kim Utke

Kim's love for horses began in Detroit Lakes

Kim, who was born Carolyn Rae Evenson to the late Stan and Ena Evenson, grew up in Detroit Lakes. She explained in seventh grade there were several girls named Carolyn in her grade. Randomly, she was given the nickname Kim.

“It stuck and people have called me Kim since,” she said.

While attending Detroit Lakes High School, Kim loved spending time with the family horse and saw there was a need for more horse-related activities for kids. She said she helped start the first 4-H Horse Project in the county.

Kim graduated as a Laker in 1961 and met her husband while showing a quarter horse at the North Dakota State Fair in Fargo. After a courtship that lasted several years, the two wed.

The two found a neglected farmstead near Sheldon, N.D. With $1,000 cash, a small loan and one mare, they purchased the land and began building their life together, and careers as appaloosa horse breeders.

“The land had flooded and there were Chinese elm trees everywhere,” she said.

With persistence and hard work a path was cut to where they built their house and used barns were brought to the property, while the rotted ones were taken down.

They named the ranch Sheldak Ranch because it is a mesh of location and ownership. Kim explained “Shel” represents the town of Sheldon, while “Da” is for her husband’s name, Dave, and “K” is for Kim.

“We added onto it as we could afford,” she said, noting they have about 1,000 acres.

“There is no break and it’s seven days a week,” she said of tending to the ranch chores year after year.

Of all the horse breeds, she said they went with Appaloosa because of the breed’s disposition and confirmation. Through years of breeding, a championship bloodline was created.

One big change on the ranch in recent years has been the number of horses. The Utkes currently have 38 horses on the ranch, including a pony.

“We had 60 at one time,” she said, noting decreases have been mindfully made through the years.

“I’m a stubborn Norwegian and wanted to raise horses for a living,” Kim said. “We stuck with it and did it, but it's getting time to retire.”