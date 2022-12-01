Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Vehicular homicide charges filed in West Lake Drive motel crash

Wade Alfred Olds.jpg
Wade Alfred Olds
Contributed Photo/Becker County Jail
By News Staff
December 01, 2022 03:05 PM
DETROIT LAKES — Felony criminal vehicular homicide charges have been filed against the man accused of crashing his pickup truck into a Detroit Lakes motel room on May 7 and seriously injuring two people who were inside, one of whom has since died.

Wade Alfred Olds, 53, of Detroit Lakes was charged Nov. 22 in Becker County District Court with two felony criminal vehicular homicide charges involving driving while intoxicated. He is also charged with one felony count of criminal vehicular operation.

Detroit Lakes residents Frank Benninger and Jacklyn Benninger, both age 77 at the time of the crash, were resting in their motel room when the truck struck the Lakes Inn motel on West Lake Drive — theirs was the closest unit to the street in the 10-unit motel.

Emergency responders pulled the Benningers from the damaged room and they were transported to Essentia Health St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes, then transferred to hospitals in Fargo with serious injuries. She died from her injuries Nov. 16, according to the criminal complaint.

Olds is accused of leaving the scene. He was arrested a short time after the crash, after being found parked on Rossman Avenue at Reynolds Street. His black pickup truck had drywall dust on it and extensive damage to the left side and to the front end.

The officer immediately smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Olds, and noticed that he appeared to be in a state of shock and confusion, according to the criminal complaint. His blood alcohol level tested at .14%.

On Nov. 23, bail or bond was set at $200,000 without conditions, or $10,000, with standard conditions of release — which include no drinking or illegal drugs, random testing, and alcohol monitoring at his own expense. He posted $10,000 bail and was released the same day. His request for a public defender was denied. At this point, he continues to be represented by Fergus Falls attorney Anthony M. Bussa. A date has not yet been set for his next court appearance.

