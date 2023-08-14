Vergas Post Office renamed to honor late mail carrier

DETROIT LAKES — It took an act of Congress to make a small-town dream become reality. On Friday, Aug. 11, about 100 people gathered in front of the Post Office building on Main Street in Vergas. They were there to celebrate. The building was being christened in honor of the late Vergas resident Jon Glawe.

Among the crowd members was U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota. The dignitary was instrumental in introducing the legislation needed to dedicate a post office building. She called the opportunity “an incredible honor.”

Glawe’s wife, Darla Glawe, also expressed gratitude. She thanked Fischbach, community members and all who supported the legislative effort to honor her husband.

“I miss Jon (Glawe) every day,” she said. “He was my one and only. I know he would be so honored seeing every one of you here and having the post office dedicated to him.”

Midway through the presentation, as Darla Glawe spoke of how much naming the post office after her late husband would've meant to him, it began to rain. The sprinkle turned into a steady rain, moving the ceremony inside. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Mail carrier to friend: 36 years of service honored

The journey to renaming the post office in Vergas began with Glawe’s daughter, Nicole Hoplin. She learned government buildings can be named in honor of someone. Hoplin decided to pursue the idea of having the post office named after her father. All the while, she kept the idea a surprise from her mother.

“I didn’t know what my kids were up to,” Darla said.

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, was instrumental in introducing the legislation needed to dedicate the Vergas Post Office in honor of Jon Glawe. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

But, Fischbach knew. After hearing about the idea from Hoplin’s family, she offered to sponsor the bill. Then she found co-sponsors that included four Republicans and four Democrats.

Bill HR 5952 went through the processes and was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 27, 2022. The moment Biden signed the document, the post office at 123 East Main St. in Vergas was officially renamed the Jon Glawe Post Office.

“This is what it is all about — honoring communities,” Fischbach said. “We are here because this is about our rural way of life. You guys knew Jon and what a wonderful man he was, and what he did for the community … ”

Glawe was born in 1949 in Detroit Lakes to Dale and Vernice Glawe. He grew up on a farm near Vergas and became a Perham High School graduate in 1967. In 1970, he was drafted into the Army and was honorably discharged in 1972.

Darla Glawe removes the cover to unveil the official plaque dedicating the Vergas Post Office to her late husband Jon Glawe, who was a mail carrier for 36 years. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune.

After his service, Glawe moved to Minneapolis and took a job at the post office. A short time later, he decided that country life suited him better and he moved back to the village he called home. He worked on his grandfather’s farm and married his high school sweetheart.

Darla Glawe said her husband’s father, Dale, was a rural mail carrier. When he died, her husband took over carrier duties. All the while, Glawe continued to work on the farm and help raise their three children. For 36 years, he became known as the post office carrier that one could count as a friend.

Glawe retired from the post office in 2011. He died in 2016 at the age of 66.

In addition to receiving a letter of recognition from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota's senior senator, state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, was present at the event.

Rasumsson said while he didn’t have a part in the bill, he was thankful to be in attendance for the celebration.

“It is great to have such a good turnout to honor Jon (Glawe),” he said.