Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vergas Post Office renamed to honor late mail carrier

An act of Congress made a Vergas family's dream come true. The Vergas Post Office is now the Jon Glawe Post Office.

IMG_9430.JPG
Jon Glawe's wife, Darla, expressed appreciation for her children, who kick-started the effort to have the post office named in honor of their father. She also expressed appreciation for U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach for bringing forward legislation and to the community for its support.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
Today at 1:19 PM

DETROIT LAKES — It took an act of Congress to make a small-town dream become reality. On Friday, Aug. 11, about 100 people gathered in front of the Post Office building on Main Street in Vergas. They were there to celebrate. The building was being christened in honor of the late Vergas resident Jon Glawe.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER

Among the crowd members was U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota. The dignitary was instrumental in introducing the legislation needed to dedicate a post office building. She called the opportunity “an incredible honor.”

Glawe’s wife, Darla Glawe, also expressed gratitude. She thanked Fischbach, community members and all who supported the legislative effort to honor her husband.

“I miss Jon (Glawe) every day,” she said. “He was my one and only. I know he would be so honored seeing every one of you here and having the post office dedicated to him.”

IMG_9440.JPG
Midway through the presentation, as Darla Glawe spoke of how much naming the post office after her late husband would've meant to him, it began to rain. The sprinkle turned into a steady rain, moving the ceremony inside.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Mail carrier to friend: 36 years of service honored

The journey to renaming the post office in Vergas began with Glawe’s daughter, Nicole Hoplin. She learned government buildings can be named in honor of someone. Hoplin decided to pursue the idea of having the post office named after her father. All the while, she kept the idea a surprise from her mother.

“I didn’t know what my kids were up to,” Darla said.

IMG_9426.JPG
U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, was instrumental in introducing the legislation needed to dedicate the Vergas Post Office in honor of Jon Glawe.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

But, Fischbach knew. After hearing about the idea from Hoplin’s family, she offered to sponsor the bill. Then she found co-sponsors that included four Republicans and four Democrats.

Bill HR 5952 went through the processes and was signed by President Joe Biden on Dec. 27, 2022. The moment Biden signed the document, the post office at 123 East Main St. in Vergas was officially renamed the Jon Glawe Post Office.

“This is what it is all about — honoring communities,” Fischbach said. “We are here because this is about our rural way of life. You guys knew Jon and what a wonderful man he was, and what he did for the community … ”

Glawe was born in 1949 in Detroit Lakes to Dale and Vernice Glawe. He grew up on a farm near Vergas and became a Perham High School graduate in 1967. In 1970, he was drafted into the Army and was honorably discharged in 1972.

IMG_9457.JPG
Darla Glawe removes the cover to unveil the official plaque dedicating the Vergas Post Office to her late husband Jon Glawe, who was a mail carrier for 36 years.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune.

After his service, Glawe moved to Minneapolis and took a job at the post office. A short time later, he decided that country life suited him better and he moved back to the village he called home. He worked on his grandfather’s farm and married his high school sweetheart.

Darla Glawe said her husband’s father, Dale, was a rural mail carrier. When he died, her husband took over carrier duties. All the while, Glawe continued to work on the farm and help raise their three children. For 36 years, he became known as the post office carrier that one could count as a friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glawe retired from the post office in 2011. He died in 2016 at the age of 66.

In addition to receiving a letter of recognition from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota's senior senator, state Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, was present at the event.

Rasumsson said while he didn’t have a part in the bill, he was thankful to be in attendance for the celebration.

“It is great to have such a good turnout to honor Jon (Glawe),” he said.

IMG_9467.JPG
The Glawe family poses for a picture with the dedication sign honoring Jon Glawe.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Audubon man accused of posting explicit sex photo on his Facebook profile
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
2703896+Young-Life-Triathlon.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Aug. 12-23
2d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Ogema man faces felony charges after providing 'cocaine' that knocks out multiple people
2d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
Mike Herzog and Super Senior Trophy.JPG
Sports
91st Pine to Palm Golf Tournament Champion Sunday full of new faces
32m ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Gavin Cronkhite and the trophy.JPG
Sports
Gavin Cronkhite crowned the 91st Pine to Palm champion
1h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Ron Rishel & Stephanie Halverson Legacy Honorees.jpg
Sports
Stephanie Halverson and Ron Rishel receive Pine to Palm Legacy Award
1d ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
Mark Gunderson memorial march.JPG
Sports
The ‘voice of Pine to Palm’ honored during Saturday’s match play
1d ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli