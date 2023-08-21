VFW street dance draws more than 300 people

DETROIT LAKES — More than 300 people showed up for Saturday night's street dance at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, which was "a huge success," according to Post Commander Jason Bristlin.

"We were very happy," he added. "The weather was great, as perfect as it could be, and The Fat Cats (who provided the music) ... I thought they were spot on. Maybe the best I've seen them perform."

So successful was the event, Bristlin added, that they are talking about bringing it back — and then some.

"I'm quoting our management ... they said we'll be doing this twice a year from now on," Bristlin said, "in June and August. That's what we're thinking. We enjoyed it that much."

A big crowd filled the chairs and tables that had been set up along Grant Street north of Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, for the VFW's inaugural street dance. A focal point of the festivities was the VFW's new decorative mural, which is in the process of being completed by artist Hans Gilsdorf. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes tribune

Bristlin also added that their inaugural dance on Saturday, Aug. 19, was a great way to show off the new mural that's in the process of being completed by artist Hans Gilsdorf on the VFW club's north wall. Gilsdorf anticipates that the mural, which honors all six branches of the U.S. military, will be completed by fall.

"You can't have that beautiful wall and not show it off," Bristlin said, adding, "I'm so proud of it. I feel like we won the lottery."

The Fat Cats kept the 300-plus crowd at the inaugural VFW street dance entertained for several hours on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. The block of Grant Street on the north side of the VFW Club was blocked off to vehicle traffic for the event, which lasted from 7 to 11 p.m. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The VFW post commander also gave "a big shout out" to the staff and management of Post 1676, many of whom were on site from Saturday morning on, setting up the dance site, staffing the event and then getting the stage, tables, chairs and everything else removed before they went home.

"It all went up that morning and came down that night," Bristlin said, noting that they did a phenomenal job with the cleanup.