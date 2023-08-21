VFW street dance draws more than 300 people
A big crowd showed up to listen to the Fat Cats perform and dance the night away.
DETROIT LAKES — More than 300 people showed up for Saturday night's street dance at Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676, which was "a huge success," according to Post Commander Jason Bristlin.
"We were very happy," he added. "The weather was great, as perfect as it could be, and The Fat Cats (who provided the music) ... I thought they were spot on. Maybe the best I've seen them perform."
So successful was the event, Bristlin added, that they are talking about bringing it back — and then some.
"I'm quoting our management ... they said we'll be doing this twice a year from now on," Bristlin said, "in June and August. That's what we're thinking. We enjoyed it that much."
Bristlin also added that their inaugural dance on Saturday, Aug. 19, was a great way to show off the new mural that's in the process of being completed by artist Hans Gilsdorf on the VFW club's north wall. Gilsdorf anticipates that the mural, which honors all six branches of the U.S. military, will be completed by fall.
"You can't have that beautiful wall and not show it off," Bristlin said, adding, "I'm so proud of it. I feel like we won the lottery."
The VFW post commander also gave "a big shout out" to the staff and management of Post 1676, many of whom were on site from Saturday morning on, setting up the dance site, staffing the event and then getting the stage, tables, chairs and everything else removed before they went home.
"It all went up that morning and came down that night," Bristlin said, noting that they did a phenomenal job with the cleanup.
