99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

VIDEO: New Year's Eve fireworks at Detroit Mountain kick-off 2023 with a bang

Hundreds gathered at Detroit Mountain on New Year's Eve to watch a fireworks show near the main lodge during the ski destination's first end of year party.

IMG_8434 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
December 31, 2022 10:19 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Through the foggy haze, colors exploded onto the skyline as fireworks delighted hundreds at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their inaugural New Year's Eve party.

Many skiers and snowboarders stayed late and mingled in the main lodge waiting for the show, said Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain. He added they hope the fireworks and party will become an annual event at the ski destination.

IMG_8464 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8461 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

IMG_8484 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8470 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8456 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8447 (2).JPG
Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8414 (2).JPG
Skiers and snowboarders get their last runs in before a fireworks show during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8389 (2).JPG
DJ Pretty Ricky spins in the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8345 (2).JPG
People sit around fire pits outside of the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8348 (2).JPG
People sit around fire pits outside of the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8392 (2).JPG
Crowds gather in the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune
IMG_8405 (2).JPG
Crowds gather in the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022.
Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYALL-ACCESSEVENTSDETROIT MOUNTAIN
Michael Achterling
By Michael Achterling
Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
What to read next
Crash Report FSA
Local
N.D. woman injured and Sebeka man charged after Wadena County crash
A 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup truck, driven by Andrew York of Sebeka, rear-ended a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driven by Julie McCammitt of Minot, N.D.
December 31, 2022 05:52 PM
 · 
By  n
Zug Zug Arrives.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
'Cave People' sculptures, lighting displays at DL City Park aimed at getting people out to enjoy winter
Zug Zug, Zara and Baby Oog have arrived! Two life-size "cave people" sculptures, encased in fake ice, can be found at the Detroit Lakes City Park through Feb. 26.
December 31, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
Donate Blood.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Dec. 31-Jan. 11
All the upcoming events and gatherings in the Detroit Lakes area.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
drone photo (edited).jpg
Local
Becker County Sheriff's Office to get four new drones for search-and-rescue work
“The smaller drones are kind of a quick deployment when issues arise,” said Chief Deputy Shane Richard. “The thermal imaging is getting better for search and rescue.”
December 30, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Nathan Bowe