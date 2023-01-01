VIDEO: New Year's Eve fireworks at Detroit Mountain kick-off 2023 with a bang
Hundreds gathered at Detroit Mountain on New Year's Eve to watch a fireworks show near the main lodge during the ski destination's first end of year party.
DETROIT LAKES — Through the foggy haze, colors exploded onto the skyline as fireworks delighted hundreds at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their inaugural New Year's Eve party.
Many skiers and snowboarders stayed late and mingled in the main lodge waiting for the show, said Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain. He added they hope the fireworks and party will become an annual event at the ski destination.
