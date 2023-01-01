VIDEO: New Year's Eve fireworks at Detroit Mountain kick-off 2023 with a bang

DETROIT LAKES — Through the foggy haze, colors exploded onto the skyline as fireworks delighted hundreds at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their inaugural New Year's Eve party.

Many skiers and snowboarders stayed late and mingled in the main lodge waiting for the show, said Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain. He added they hope the fireworks and party will become an annual event at the ski destination.

Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Skiers and snowboarders get their last runs in before a fireworks show during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DJ Pretty Ricky spins in the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

People sit around fire pits outside of the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Crowds gather in the main lodge during a New Year's Eve celebration at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune