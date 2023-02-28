Videos and pictures from the 2023 Polar Plunge

1/32: Many took the Polar Plunge during Polar Fest activities in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Detroit Lakes. The plungers raised a total of $55,000 this year.
