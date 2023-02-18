99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Vintage snowmobiles and beer quaffing draw crowds

Polar Fest activities continue in Detroit Lakes

JacobChristianson.jpg
Jacob Christianson of Pelican Rapids was a consistent beer catcher for his team during the Hub 41 beer quaffing event on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Polar Fest event drew a large crowd as 10 teams completed three rounds to earn points where one teammate slid a beer across a table and the person on the other end had to catch it in specific ways.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter
February 18, 2023 04:04 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Polar Fest raced into its second weekend with seasonable temperatures and plenty of fun.

Kicking off Saturday’s events was the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet at the Detroit Lakes City Beach. The event drew visitors locally and regionally, including Terry Hook of Hannaford, N.D. Hook attends the event annually, and this year brought a snowmobile that appeared to be a plane without wings, which he built.

snowmachine.jpg
Don Hook (left) of Wimbledon, N.D. attended the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 with his brother Terry Hook of Hannaford, N.D. The two are standing next to a snowmobile Terry made.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“My dad had one, and it’s his fault all of his sons have one too,” he said, noting he and his brothers (Don and Ron Hook, all of eastern North Dakota) have all made their own sleds.

Hook said he started his build with a bucket seat and proceeded to weld the cabin to fit comfortably around him. On the back, he installed a propeller and gas engine. He walked around to the front of the sled, pointed to the nose and noted it was made of his mom’s metal salad bowl.

“You have to use what you got,” he said. After letting a moment of dry humor hang in the air he suggested the piece wasn’t actually “his” mom’s salad bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Rethwisch.JPG
Joe Rethwisch, Detriot Lakes, was enjoying the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet at the Detroit Lakes City Beach on Saturday, Feb. 18. He was giving away sweet treats and selling raffle tickets on behalf of ULTRA Snowmobile Club, which has about 80 members.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

More fun followed with the popular beer quaffing challenge at Hub 41. A large crowd gathered at the front of the restaurant and bar as two long tables were wiped down and dozens of mugs were filled with beer. Ten teams entered and there were four people in a team. One member stood on one end of the table and slid the beer down the table to a teammate, who was required to catch the beer in a predetermined fashion.

On the first round, the catcher had to grab the mug after it dropped off the table. On the second round, the catcher had to turn a 360 and then catch the mug. In the final round, the catcher had to catch the mug with one arm under their leg.

The fun events are slated to continue Sunday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information go to www.polarfestdl.com .

Jordan Friestad.JPG
Jordan Friestad, owner of Atomic Events, emceed the beer quaffing contest at Hub 41 on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune
airsnow rider.jpg
Jodi Roper, (right) drove down from Fargo, N.D. to spend time in Detroit Lakes and take in sales during Polar Fest. She stopped by Lakeshirts Beach Shop for the Frozen Frenzy event. She said she was pleased with the variety and fun stuff the store offers its shoppers.
Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Barbie Porter
By Barbie Porter



What To Read Next
IMG_0026 (2).JPG
Local
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Check out the scenes from the grand opening of the Becker County Museum's Science Center
February 18, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Chris Janson.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, Feb. 18-March 1
February 18, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
WayneSWins.jpg
Local
Becker County resident receives trail Groomer of the Year Award
February 18, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff