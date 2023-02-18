Vintage snowmobiles and beer quaffing draw crowds

DETROIT LAKES — Polar Fest raced into its second weekend with seasonable temperatures and plenty of fun.

Kicking off Saturday’s events was the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet at the Detroit Lakes City Beach. The event drew visitors locally and regionally, including Terry Hook of Hannaford, N.D. Hook attends the event annually, and this year brought a snowmobile that appeared to be a plane without wings, which he built.

Don Hook (left) of Wimbledon, N.D. attended the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 with his brother Terry Hook of Hannaford, N.D. The two are standing next to a snowmobile Terry made. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

“My dad had one, and it’s his fault all of his sons have one too,” he said, noting he and his brothers (Don and Ron Hook, all of eastern North Dakota) have all made their own sleds.

Hook said he started his build with a bucket seat and proceeded to weld the cabin to fit comfortably around him. On the back, he installed a propeller and gas engine. He walked around to the front of the sled, pointed to the nose and noted it was made of his mom’s metal salad bowl.

“You have to use what you got,” he said. After letting a moment of dry humor hang in the air he suggested the piece wasn’t actually “his” mom’s salad bowl.

Joe Rethwisch, Detriot Lakes, was enjoying the DL Vintage Snowmobile Rally and Swap Meet at the Detroit Lakes City Beach on Saturday, Feb. 18. He was giving away sweet treats and selling raffle tickets on behalf of ULTRA Snowmobile Club, which has about 80 members. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

More fun followed with the popular beer quaffing challenge at Hub 41. A large crowd gathered at the front of the restaurant and bar as two long tables were wiped down and dozens of mugs were filled with beer. Ten teams entered and there were four people in a team. One member stood on one end of the table and slid the beer down the table to a teammate, who was required to catch the beer in a predetermined fashion.

On the first round, the catcher had to grab the mug after it dropped off the table. On the second round, the catcher had to turn a 360 and then catch the mug. In the final round, the catcher had to catch the mug with one arm under their leg.

The fun events are slated to continue Sunday, Feb. 19 through Sunday, Feb. 26. For more information go to www.polarfestdl.com .

Jordan Friestad, owner of Atomic Events, emceed the beer quaffing contest at Hub 41 on Saturday, Feb. 18. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune