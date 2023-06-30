Vintage wedding show brings a crowd to Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES —As models walked the runway at the Engage vintage wedding fashion show, it became apparent how fashion and tradition has changed. The event was held on Wednesday, June 28 at the Historic Holmes Theatre Ballroom. It featured wedding attire from members of the senior citizen program, including Pat Hochgraber.

MORE STORIES BY BARBIE PORTER





“My wedding dress, bridesmaids dress and my mom’s mother of the bride dress (were in the show),” Hochgraber said.

“Finding models was difficult,” she said. “None of us were athletes, but many of the girls now are.”

The idea for the vintage wedding fashion show took shape this past spring, so they had plenty of time to find young ladies that could wear their historical garments. Hochgraber added that Engage Program Director Melia Kerrins-Stevenson had pointed out that June was “Wedding Month,” and a perfect time to hold the fashion show.

“You get 10 women together and it’s like: Let’s do this. Let’s do this, and let’s do this,” Hochgraber said. “It started to grow and grow and grow.”

By late May, a committee had formed and more vintage dresses were pulled out of storage for the big event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 100 guests showed up to the fashion show. Wedding cake, punch and Hors d'oeuvres were provided as the models walked across the stage. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Model Audrey Gerig wearing a dress that was purchased at a bridal shop in Fargo back in 1972 for only $108. The dress was worn by Patty Teshner on her wedding day. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes Tribune

This is a dress modeled by Amy Hochgraber. The dress was purchased in 1978. The dress was bought with the hat, which was a popular style back in the 1970's. Paige Gifford / Detroit Lakes

Hochgraber began her march towards the wedding aisle during her senior year of college at Mayville State University in North Dakota. She met her future husband in class, as both were working towards elementary teaching degrees. He asked her out during one of their study sessions in the library.

“We only dated three months before we got engaged,” she said, noting she was 21 at the time. “We got married the day after we graduated. I would not recommend that.”

Between studying for finals, Hochgraber made wedding arrangements. She found the perfect gown while window shopping in Fargo.

“It was very simple with a high neck and long sleeves,” she said. “That was common back in the 1970s, which is much different than dresses now.”

Committee members of the vintage wedding show made cream cheese mints for guests at the event. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Hochgraber added some of the younger models were mystified with the veil that used to be a common part of a wedding dress. Many had never heard of a slip either, she said.

While chatting with others that loaned wedding garments for the show, Hochgraber was reminded how much the ceremonies have changed. When she took her vows in the mid-1970s, she said taking pictures before the wedding was a new phenomenon, wedding dances were just becoming a common practice and serving cream cheese mints were all the fashion. In fact, many of the ladies on the committee fondly remembered making the mints for their weddings.

“We had a cream cheese mint making day, Hochgraber said. “It was just a party.”

Or perhaps a pre-party to the fashion show that awaited. Many stories of the dresses and wedding were gathered. Kim Sheldon and Lib Evans documented the stories and added details about what fashionable famous people had similar dresses. The details were shared as models walked the runway at the vintage event.

