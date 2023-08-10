Walker man accused of stabbing roommate in Ponsford

DETROIT LAKES — Marcus Lee Waybenais, 25, of rural Walker has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court records, at around 2:30 a.m. on June 29, Becker County deputies responded to a report of a stabbing near Ponsford.

Upon entry into the residence, a deputy saw blood on the floor and a man in the doorway of a bedroom. Local EMS was applying pressure to a chest wound, which was about an inch in length and 3/8 inch wide.

The deputy identified the man, who had a significant amount of blood on his clothes, and he said he had been stabbed by Waybenais.

The man said he had been living with Waybenais since September 2022. The two got into an argument when Waybenais threw something at the house, and the man told him to stop.

The man was transported to Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital. Deputies searched the area for Waybenais, who they found hiding in a bedroom. He was arrested and taken to jail. A woman who had been with Waybenais after the assault told a deputy that she took the knife from Waybenais after the assault. A deputy took the knife in as evidence.

On June 30, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony set bail or bond without conditions at $150,000 or bail or bond with conditions at $75,000. He remains in jail.

The charge carries a mandatory sentence of a year and a day in prison, under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, but the Becker County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion asking the court to sentence Waybenais without regard to the mandatory minimum, meaning he would not go to prison.

The prosecutor’s motion notes that Waybenais has no criminal history, and that he filed a self-defense claim in which, based on evidence, a jury could find reasonable doubt. Also, the man who was stabbed has met with the prosecutor and requested charges be dropped all together. Plus the tentative plea agreement calls for a stayed sentence.

The judge will rule on the motion at the next court appearance for Waybenais — a plea hearing set for Sept. 6.

Woman charged with trying to hide stabbing suspect

In a related case, Nancy Joanne Kettle, 66, of rural Ponsford, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest – harbor or conceal.

According to court records, on June 29 Becker County deputies were searching for Marcus Lee Waybenais, a suspect in a recent stabbing. While searching a property with a trailer and camper, deputies spoke with Kettle, who said the suspect was not in the trailer.

She then went inside the trailer to get two dogs out. She was inside for an unusually long time (five to seven minutes) and then came back out with the dogs.

Deputies searched the trailer and found the suspect hiding in a bedroom. Kettle was arrested. She admitted to being with the suspect and taking a knife from him that was used in the stabbing.

On June 30, she was released without bail, under standard conditions of release. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14, before District Judge Michael Fritz.

