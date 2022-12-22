Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Walz taps Marquart for Commissioner of Revenue

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that former-lakes area legislator Paul Marquart will serve as the state's next commissioner of revenue, according to a Dec. 21 news release.

Paul Marquart
Paul Marquart
December 22, 2022
DETROIT LAKES — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced that former-lakes area legislator Paul Marquart will serve as the state's next Commissioner of Revenue, according to a Dec. 21 news release.

Marquart represented the areas of Clay, Norman and Becker Counties in the Minnesota State House of Representatives for 18 years before deciding not to seek reelection in 2022. He also served on the House Taxes Committee for nearly two decades, including four years as the committee's chairman.

"As a former teacher, mayor, and legislator, Representative Paul Marquart is a dedicated public servant with strong expertise in tax policy and revenue," Walz said in the news release. "He is a talented leader and is deeply qualified to lead this agency to ensure that the state’s tax system works for everybody."

Currently, Marquart teaches social studies at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton High School, which he has done for the last 39 years, and has coached wrestling for 16 years.

"I am extremely grateful and honored to have this opportunity to serve Minnesotans as their Commissioner of Revenue," said Marquart, in the news release. "My highest priority is to assure that every Minnesotan has an opportunity to succeed with a tax code that values equity, fairness, integrity, and transparency."

According to the news release, the Minnesota Department of Revenue is charged with manning the state's revenue system and administer its tax laws. The department manages more than 30 different taxes and collects $26.7 billion annually.

"Representative Paul Marquart has dedicated his career to public service, and we're thrilled to have him continue his service at the helm of the Department of Revenue," Flanagan said in the news release. "(Marquart)’s steady leadership, expertise, and commitment to children and families will be a huge asset to the agency."

Marquart also served as mayor of Dilworth from 1990 to 2000 and served as a Dilworth City Council member from 1988 to 1989.

"Paul Marquart is well-positioned to represent the needs of the entire state," said David Unmacht, executive director for the League of Minnesota Cities, in the news release. "His strong ties to cities across the state, leadership in the legislature, and many years of public service, including over 10 years as a mayor, have equipped him to navigate the complexities of tax policy to ensure it is fair for all."

