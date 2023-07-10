Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Watch for sealcoat projects on Hwy 59, Hwy 113 and others starting this week

Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on several state highways in west central Minnesota beginning this week.

Summer in Detroit Lakes includes orange road construction barrels and Road Closed signs at the Highway 10 and Highway 59 intersection. The project will be done in mid-October. Photo by Meagan Pittelko/Tribune
Watch for road construction this summer.
File Photo
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 5:08 PM

DETROIT LAKES — Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on several state highways in west central Minnesota beginning this week. Crews will be completing preventative maintenance sealcoat projects that will extend the life of the pavement surfaces in the following areas:

  • Highway 59, from north of Pelican Rapids to north of Dunvilla.
  • Highway 113, from Highway 59 east of Waubun to County Road 4.
  • Highway 200, from Highway 59 in Mahnomen to Roy Lake.
  • Highway 210, from Breckenridge to east of Foxhome.

At each location, crews will start by applying tack and rock, which will sit for one day. One to two days later, another crew will come back to apply fog seal. Temporary striping will be in place during these phases.
While crews are working, a pilot car and flaggers will control traffic, and motorists should plan for daily lane closures in these areas. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

Once the sealcoat portion of the projects are complete, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping. That work will be done under traffic.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
IMG_6636 (2).JPG
Local
Part of West Lake Drive closed Wednesday for Cruise DL Night
1h ago
 · 
By  News Staff
BikeSTart.jpg
Local
Tour da Lakes draws hundreds to join in bicycling event
1h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Lake Eunice Town Hall burglarized, safe stolen from Frazee home
4h ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
1d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tim Eggebraaten.jpg
Community
Happenings around the lakes area, July 8-19
2d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man faces first-degree DWI charge after car crash in Detroit Lakes
2d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Rootz_Within_P1012917.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Tonight's Rootz Within concert moved from City Park to Zorbaz
3d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes