Watch for sealcoat projects on Hwy 59, Hwy 113 and others starting this week

DETROIT LAKES — Motorists can expect lane closures and delays on several state highways in west central Minnesota beginning this week. Crews will be completing preventative maintenance sealcoat projects that will extend the life of the pavement surfaces in the following areas:



Highway 59, from north of Pelican Rapids to north of Dunvilla.

Highway 113, from Highway 59 east of Waubun to County Road 4.

Highway 200, from Highway 59 in Mahnomen to Roy Lake.

Highway 210, from Breckenridge to east of Foxhome.

At each location, crews will start by applying tack and rock, which will sit for one day. One to two days later, another crew will come back to apply fog seal. Temporary striping will be in place during these phases.

While crews are working, a pilot car and flaggers will control traffic, and motorists should plan for daily lane closures in these areas. Drivers are urged to slow down and be alert for loose gravel and oil spraying in these areas.

Once the sealcoat portion of the projects are complete, crews will return a couple of weeks later to paint final striping. That work will be done under traffic.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .