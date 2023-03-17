6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

Water Carnival 2023 approved: DL City Council stamps licenses and permits for 9-day festival

Members of the DL Jaycees presented the license and permit applications for the 87th Northwest Water Carnival during the March 14 City Council meeting. The applications were approved unanimously.

rainbow water fights.JPG
A rainbow formed over the Water Fights on July 13, 2022.
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo
Today at 6:45 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Even with snow on the ground, Detroit Lakes residents were reminded that summer is right around the corner as members of the DL Jaycees presented their 2023 Northwest Water Carnival permit applications.

Kyle Pereira, 2023 Northwest Water Carnival co-admiral, and past co-admiral Mandie Tretbar, presented the schedule to the City Council on Tuesday, March 14, and made themselves available for questions from council members.

"We're kinda keeping things the same," said Tretbar. "Same layout, same schedule as the last couple of years."

The city agreed to provide necessary barricades and road closures for events that require them, and granted 10 liquor licenses, two parade permits and facility usage for the Pavilion, City Park and City Beach.

Matt Boeke, alderman third ward and a past festival admiral, said he knows how important the Northwest Water Carnival is to Detroit Lakes and how big a task it is to manage.

Northwest Water Carnival 2023, permits/licenses by Michael Achterling on Scribd

"Thanks for all you guys do," said Boeke. "This is a huge thing for the community and anything the city can do to help, please let us know."

This year's festival runs July 14-23 and will include:

Friday, July 14

  • Kick-off party featuring live music - West Lake Drive in front of Lakeside

Saturday, July 15

  • Demolition Derby - Becker County Fairgrounds
  • Sailboat Regatta

Monday, July 17

  • Xtreme Tippy Cup - City Park
  • Trivia Night - The Pavilion

Tuesday, July 18

  • Dance on Detroit - The Pavilion
  • Tug-O-War/Strongman - The Pavilion

Wednesday, July 19

  • Water Fights - City Park

Thursday, July 20

  • Bingo - The Pavilion

Friday, July 21

  • Kegs and Eggs, KFAN Power Trip Morning Show - The Pavilion
  • Bash on the Beach, TBD (90s rock night) - City Beach

Saturday, July 22

  • 5K Fun Run/Walk - North Shore Drive/City Park
  • Pet and Doll Parade - Washington Avenue, Holy Rosary to City Park
  • Classic Car Show - City Park
  • Bash on the Beach, Craig Morgan - City Beach

Sunday, July 23

  • Parade of the Northwest - Washington Avenue/West Lake Drive
0593.JPG
The Detroit Lakes Jaycees' Toonerville Trolley sprays water at parade watchers on Washington Avenue during the Parade of the Northwest as part of the 85th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes on July 18, 2021.
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Additionally, the curfew in City Park will be extended to midnight on July 17 and 19, following the Xtreme Tippy Cup and Water Fight events. The park will remain open until 1 a.m. on July 21 and 22, following both Bash on the Beach performances.

The Jaycees may add other events in the coming weeks, but the current schedule covers all the permitting and city assistance needed by the group.

0635.JPG
The Detroit Lakes Jaycee's Toonerville Trolley is sprayed with fire hoses on Washington Avenue during the Parade of the Northwest as part of the 85th Northwest Water Carnival in Detroit Lakes on July 18, 2021.
Detroit Lakes Tribune file photo

Lead Multimedia Reporter for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and the Perham Focus.
